Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage

{7203} Crisp and Clean Ranch in Fantastic Location + Gleaming Hardwood Floors + 1 Car Garage + Lawn Care and Snow Removal Included - Walk into the open and bright living room and dining area with gleaming hardwood floors and vaulted ceiling!



All 3 bedrooms feature hardwood floors and ceiling fans!



Unfinished basement perfect for storage. Washer/Dryer included



1 car garage, new double wide driveway and front stoop!



Lawn Care and Snow removal provided



(RLNE5392141)