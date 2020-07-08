All apartments in Shawnee
Last updated May 27 2020 at 10:46 AM

6623 Garnett Ct

6623 Garnett Court · No Longer Available
Location

6623 Garnett Court, Shawnee, KS 66203

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful brick ranch available right now! - This gorgeous all brick ranch style property is lovely for anyone!

The ranch level has two bedrooms, a full bath and a large kitchen with a large breakfast area. Off the kitchen is a door leading down a flight of stairs to the walkout basement and the single car garage. The basement area,has plenty of storage space, recreational space, and the washer dryer hookups. The attic has been re-blown so that the extra insulation will mean lower utility bills. All guttering is new with Bulldog Leaf Protection System.

The backyard boasts a lot of privacy with abundant trees and vegetation forming a barrier to a nice park and recreational area near this dwelling. There is also a lot of yard space in the front and back of the rental unit. The property is situated on a cul-de-sac which means less traffic going by the house.

**Cats and dogs allowed with additional pet rent.

No section 8

(RLNE2715870)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6623 Garnett Ct have any available units?
6623 Garnett Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shawnee, KS.
How much is rent in Shawnee, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Shawnee Rent Report.
Is 6623 Garnett Ct currently offering any rent specials?
6623 Garnett Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6623 Garnett Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 6623 Garnett Ct is pet friendly.
Does 6623 Garnett Ct offer parking?
Yes, 6623 Garnett Ct offers parking.
Does 6623 Garnett Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6623 Garnett Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6623 Garnett Ct have a pool?
No, 6623 Garnett Ct does not have a pool.
Does 6623 Garnett Ct have accessible units?
No, 6623 Garnett Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 6623 Garnett Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 6623 Garnett Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6623 Garnett Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 6623 Garnett Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

