6623 Garnett Ct

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful brick ranch available right now! - This gorgeous all brick ranch style property is lovely for anyone!



The ranch level has two bedrooms, a full bath and a large kitchen with a large breakfast area. Off the kitchen is a door leading down a flight of stairs to the walkout basement and the single car garage. The basement area,has plenty of storage space, recreational space, and the washer dryer hookups. The attic has been re-blown so that the extra insulation will mean lower utility bills. All guttering is new with Bulldog Leaf Protection System.



The backyard boasts a lot of privacy with abundant trees and vegetation forming a barrier to a nice park and recreational area near this dwelling. There is also a lot of yard space in the front and back of the rental unit. The property is situated on a cul-de-sac which means less traffic going by the house.



**Cats and dogs allowed with additional pet rent.



No section 8



(RLNE2715870)