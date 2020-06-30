All apartments in Shawnee
Last updated March 20 2020 at 12:43 AM

6400 Longview Road

6400 Longview Road · No Longer Available
Location

6400 Longview Road, Shawnee, KS 66218

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6400 Longview Road have any available units?
6400 Longview Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shawnee, KS.
How much is rent in Shawnee, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Shawnee Rent Report.
Is 6400 Longview Road currently offering any rent specials?
6400 Longview Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6400 Longview Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 6400 Longview Road is pet friendly.
Does 6400 Longview Road offer parking?
No, 6400 Longview Road does not offer parking.
Does 6400 Longview Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6400 Longview Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6400 Longview Road have a pool?
No, 6400 Longview Road does not have a pool.
Does 6400 Longview Road have accessible units?
No, 6400 Longview Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6400 Longview Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6400 Longview Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6400 Longview Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 6400 Longview Road does not have units with air conditioning.

