6313 Darnell St

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Newer construction in Reghan Place! Main floor boasts a half bath, electric fire place in the living room & stainless appliances and walk out patio. 2nd level has 2 bedrooms with attached baths & walk in closet, and the laundry. 1 car attached garage and easy access 435, Shawnee Mission Parkway and close to major shopping and restaurants.

Be proud of where you live! Lawn care provided. Tenant pays all utilities, owner pays for HOA fees.



Must make 3 times the rent to qualify and have proof of income

Must have no evictions, unpaid utility bills, criminal, and be subject to credit & background checks

$35 app fee for all over 18

Deposit same as 1/mo rent, and must be paid in full to hold the property

Pets conditional (based on breed, and location) pet deposit is normally $300 per pet and pet rent can be added to the rent price per month.

Apply online now at: www.kcpropsolutions.com

Call or text for an appointment at 816-287-0460 or email leasing@kansascitypropertysolutions.com

Proud to be a fair housing provider! Kansas City Property Solutions, LLC 816-285-6531