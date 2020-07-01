All apartments in Shawnee
Find more places like 6110 Flint Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Shawnee, KS
/
6110 Flint Street
Last updated April 29 2020 at 8:14 PM

6110 Flint Street

6110 Flint Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Shawnee
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6110 Flint Street, Shawnee, KS 66203

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Now you can enjoy the antique look of a home with the updated amenities. This cozy bungalow features the original hard wood floors and doors. You will be able to relax and appreciate your yard as the maintenance is included in the rent! Very large detached garage. Close proximity to the highway. This unit is not pet friendly.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6110 Flint Street have any available units?
6110 Flint Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shawnee, KS.
How much is rent in Shawnee, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Shawnee Rent Report.
What amenities does 6110 Flint Street have?
Some of 6110 Flint Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6110 Flint Street currently offering any rent specials?
6110 Flint Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6110 Flint Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6110 Flint Street is pet friendly.
Does 6110 Flint Street offer parking?
Yes, 6110 Flint Street offers parking.
Does 6110 Flint Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6110 Flint Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6110 Flint Street have a pool?
No, 6110 Flint Street does not have a pool.
Does 6110 Flint Street have accessible units?
No, 6110 Flint Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6110 Flint Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6110 Flint Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westbrooke Apartments
7420 Flint St
Shawnee, KS 66203
Pinegate West
6530 Barton Cir
Shawnee, KS 66203
Oasis Apartments
10900 Oasis Ct
Shawnee, KS 66203
Lenox West Luxury Apartments
6701 Lackman Rd
Shawnee, KS 66217
Park 67 Apartments
6527 Reeder St
Shawnee, KS 66203
Prairie Pines Townhomes
5331 Findley Street
Shawnee, KS 66226
Hampton Woods
16955 W 68th St
Shawnee, KS 66217
Shawnee Station
6405 Maurer Road
Shawnee, KS 66217

Similar Pages

Shawnee 1 BedroomsShawnee 2 Bedrooms
Shawnee Dog Friendly ApartmentsShawnee Pet Friendly Places
Shawnee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSTopeka, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KS
Raytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City