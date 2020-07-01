Now you can enjoy the antique look of a home with the updated amenities. This cozy bungalow features the original hard wood floors and doors. You will be able to relax and appreciate your yard as the maintenance is included in the rent! Very large detached garage. Close proximity to the highway. This unit is not pet friendly. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6110 Flint Street have any available units?
6110 Flint Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shawnee, KS.
How much is rent in Shawnee, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Shawnee Rent Report.
What amenities does 6110 Flint Street have?
Some of 6110 Flint Street's amenities include hardwood floors and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6110 Flint Street currently offering any rent specials?
6110 Flint Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6110 Flint Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6110 Flint Street is pet friendly.
Does 6110 Flint Street offer parking?
Yes, 6110 Flint Street offers parking.
Does 6110 Flint Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6110 Flint Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6110 Flint Street have a pool?
No, 6110 Flint Street does not have a pool.
Does 6110 Flint Street have accessible units?
No, 6110 Flint Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6110 Flint Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6110 Flint Street does not have units with dishwashers.
