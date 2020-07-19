Amenities

5307 Noble Street Available 04/05/19 Lots of Room! VERY Open floor plan in Quiet neighborhood! - Large California split in Deerfield Trace! NEW carpet throughout! Split home w/expanded floor plan, w/tons of cabinetry. Brand new carpet! Large workout room or office off master, 3 car garage, 3rd garage w/a 10' wide door, screened-in porch, outside deck & patio, finished bsmt w/walkout, large corner lot, decorator hedges galore. Vaulted ceilings, attic fan, ceiling fans in every room! Fenced yard!



Dir: K7 E. to Johnson Dr,N. to Monticello to 53rd St go Rt to Millridge, Rt on Noble



Desoto Schools



No Cats Allowed



