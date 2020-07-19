All apartments in Shawnee
5307 Noble Street
5307 Noble Street

5307 Noble Court · No Longer Available
Location

5307 Noble Court, Shawnee, KS 66226

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
pool
garage
pet friendly
5307 Noble Street Available 04/05/19 Lots of Room! VERY Open floor plan in Quiet neighborhood! - Large California split in Deerfield Trace! NEW carpet throughout! Split home w/expanded floor plan, w/tons of cabinetry. Brand new carpet! Large workout room or office off master, 3 car garage, 3rd garage w/a 10' wide door, screened-in porch, outside deck & patio, finished bsmt w/walkout, large corner lot, decorator hedges galore. Vaulted ceilings, attic fan, ceiling fans in every room! Fenced yard!

Dir: K7 E. to Johnson Dr,N. to Monticello to 53rd St go Rt to Millridge, Rt on Noble

Desoto Schools

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3912071)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5307 Noble Street have any available units?
5307 Noble Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shawnee, KS.
How much is rent in Shawnee, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Shawnee Rent Report.
What amenities does 5307 Noble Street have?
Some of 5307 Noble Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5307 Noble Street currently offering any rent specials?
5307 Noble Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5307 Noble Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5307 Noble Street is pet friendly.
Does 5307 Noble Street offer parking?
Yes, 5307 Noble Street offers parking.
Does 5307 Noble Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5307 Noble Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5307 Noble Street have a pool?
Yes, 5307 Noble Street has a pool.
Does 5307 Noble Street have accessible units?
No, 5307 Noble Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5307 Noble Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5307 Noble Street does not have units with dishwashers.
