22521 72nd Ter

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2dd28d2004 ---- Located on a cul-de-sac in the highly sought after Willow Ridge subdivision, this home boasts lots of space in a bright and open floorplan. Long galley Kitchen with eat-at counter and pantry, plus dining area that opens to great room with fireplace and lots of windows. Nice size bedrooms, master with walk-in closet, double vanity, soaker tub, & separate shower. You\'ll love the convenience of the bedroom-level laundry room! Full (unfinished) basement, 2-car garage. This home backs to a large green space, then Horizon Elementary school. Lawn Care and Trash pick up are provided by the HOA. Rooms: Living Room 16 x 16 Dining Room 11 x 10 Kitchen 15 x 8 Master Bedroom 14 x 14 Bedroom 2 13 x 12 Bedroom 3 12 x 12 AVAILABLE: Now PETS: Pet considered, depending on breed, size and age LEASE TERM: One or more years BASEMENT: Yes, unfinished FENCED YARD: No LAWN MAINTENANCE: Mowing provided by HOA Please see all of our current listings at www.RentalHomeKC.com Application Fee: $35/adult Non-refundable