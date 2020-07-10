All apartments in Shawnee
Last updated August 3 2019 at 5:37 PM

22521 72nd Ter

22521 West 72nd Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

22521 West 72nd Terrace, Shawnee, KS 66227

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2dd28d2004 ---- Located on a cul-de-sac in the highly sought after Willow Ridge subdivision, this home boasts lots of space in a bright and open floorplan. Long galley Kitchen with eat-at counter and pantry, plus dining area that opens to great room with fireplace and lots of windows. Nice size bedrooms, master with walk-in closet, double vanity, soaker tub, & separate shower. You\'ll love the convenience of the bedroom-level laundry room! Full (unfinished) basement, 2-car garage. This home backs to a large green space, then Horizon Elementary school. Lawn Care and Trash pick up are provided by the HOA. Rooms: Living Room 16 x 16 Dining Room 11 x 10 Kitchen 15 x 8 Master Bedroom 14 x 14 Bedroom 2 13 x 12 Bedroom 3 12 x 12 AVAILABLE: Now PETS: Pet considered, depending on breed, size and age LEASE TERM: One or more years BASEMENT: Yes, unfinished FENCED YARD: No LAWN MAINTENANCE: Mowing provided by HOA Please see all of our current listings at www.RentalHomeKC.com Application Fee: $35/adult Non-refundable

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22521 72nd Ter have any available units?
22521 72nd Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shawnee, KS.
How much is rent in Shawnee, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Shawnee Rent Report.
What amenities does 22521 72nd Ter have?
Some of 22521 72nd Ter's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22521 72nd Ter currently offering any rent specials?
22521 72nd Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22521 72nd Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 22521 72nd Ter is pet friendly.
Does 22521 72nd Ter offer parking?
Yes, 22521 72nd Ter offers parking.
Does 22521 72nd Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22521 72nd Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22521 72nd Ter have a pool?
No, 22521 72nd Ter does not have a pool.
Does 22521 72nd Ter have accessible units?
No, 22521 72nd Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 22521 72nd Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 22521 72nd Ter does not have units with dishwashers.

