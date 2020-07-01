14916 W 64th St

Amenities
2 Bed, 2 1/2 Bath Updated Town Home in Shawnee - Property Id: 252464
Beautiful, updated townhome. No outdoor maintenance required (hoa). Includes two matching master suites and a half bath on the main floor with double sinks and walk in showers in both. Also include walk in closets. Laundry room with new washer and dryers. 2 car garage. Message for more details and actual address! Available at the beginning of April.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/252464
Property Id 252464
(RLNE5676678)