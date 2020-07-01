All apartments in Shawnee
Find more places like 14916 W 64th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Shawnee, KS
/
14916 W 64th St
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

14916 W 64th St

14916 W 64th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Shawnee
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

14916 W 64th St, Shawnee, KS 66216

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2 Bed, 2 1/2 Bath Updated Town Home in Shawnee - Property Id: 252464

Beautiful, updated townhome. No outdoor maintenance required (hoa). Includes two matching master suites and a half bath on the main floor with double sinks and walk in showers in both. Also include walk in closets. Laundry room with new washer and dryers. 2 car garage. Message for more details and actual address! Available at the beginning of April.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/252464
Property Id 252464

(RLNE5676678)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14916 W 64th St have any available units?
14916 W 64th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shawnee, KS.
How much is rent in Shawnee, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Shawnee Rent Report.
What amenities does 14916 W 64th St have?
Some of 14916 W 64th St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14916 W 64th St currently offering any rent specials?
14916 W 64th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14916 W 64th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 14916 W 64th St is pet friendly.
Does 14916 W 64th St offer parking?
Yes, 14916 W 64th St offers parking.
Does 14916 W 64th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14916 W 64th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14916 W 64th St have a pool?
No, 14916 W 64th St does not have a pool.
Does 14916 W 64th St have accessible units?
No, 14916 W 64th St does not have accessible units.
Does 14916 W 64th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14916 W 64th St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westbrooke Apartments
7420 Flint St
Shawnee, KS 66203
Pinegate West
6530 Barton Cir
Shawnee, KS 66203
Carlyle Apartments
7530 Cody St
Shawnee, KS 66214
Arbor Square
7613 Flint St
Shawnee, KS 66214
Park 67 Apartments
6527 Reeder St
Shawnee, KS 66203
Prairie Pines Townhomes
5331 Findley Street
Shawnee, KS 66226
Hampton Woods
16955 W 68th St
Shawnee, KS 66217
Shawnee Station
6405 Maurer Road
Shawnee, KS 66217

Similar Pages

Shawnee 1 BedroomsShawnee 2 Bedrooms
Shawnee Dog Friendly ApartmentsShawnee Pet Friendly Places
Shawnee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSTopeka, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KS
Raytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City