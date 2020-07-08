All apartments in Shawnee
13743 W 62nd St

13743 West 62nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

13743 West 62nd Street, Shawnee, KS 66216

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Total remodel a year ago, with gorgeous up-to-date decor. You'll love the open living-dining-kitchen area with vaulted ceilings, fireplace and walkout to the deck. the kitchen features stylish new cabinets, big island, granite countertops, subway tile backsplash, and slate-finish appliances. The main level also includes the nice size master bedroom and full bath.The daylight lower level includes two more bedrooms, second full bath, and storage room. Lawn mowing is provided. This home is located just northwest of Shawnee Mission Parkway and Pflumm. Easy commute to I-435 or I-35 and lots of retail and dining nearby. AVAILABLE: Now LEASE TERM: 1 or more years, ending in May or June PETS: Small dog considered depending on breed TENANTS: No more than 2 Non-related adults BASEMENT: Finished daylight bedroomsbath, unfinished storage laundry FENCED YARD: No LAWN SERVICE: Not provided

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13743 W 62nd St have any available units?
13743 W 62nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Shawnee, KS.
How much is rent in Shawnee, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Shawnee Rent Report.
What amenities does 13743 W 62nd St have?
Some of 13743 W 62nd St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13743 W 62nd St currently offering any rent specials?
13743 W 62nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13743 W 62nd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 13743 W 62nd St is pet friendly.
Does 13743 W 62nd St offer parking?
No, 13743 W 62nd St does not offer parking.
Does 13743 W 62nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13743 W 62nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13743 W 62nd St have a pool?
No, 13743 W 62nd St does not have a pool.
Does 13743 W 62nd St have accessible units?
No, 13743 W 62nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 13743 W 62nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 13743 W 62nd St does not have units with dishwashers.

