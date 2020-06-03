Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool table garage

11821 W 67th St Available 07/06/20 {11821} Modern Finishes in Desirable Shawnee Village + Fenced Yard - Beautiful Shawnee Home Available Early July!



Main level features updated kitchen with chop block island, Spacious living room with vaulted ceilings and hardwood floors and breakfast room with hardwoods and access to back patio.



Master bedroom features hardwood floors and private access to upper level deck! Two additional bedrooms upstairs with Full Bathroom



Lower level with full bathroom, laundry room and pool table included!



Kitchen 14 X 12

Living 13 X 20

Breakfast Room 10 X 11



Neiman Elementary

Hocker Grove Middle

SM North High



No Cats Allowed



