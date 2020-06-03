All apartments in Shawnee
11821 W 67th St.
11821 W 67th St

11821 West 67th Street · No Longer Available
Location

11821 West 67th Street, Shawnee, KS 66203
Shawnee Village

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool table
garage
11821 W 67th St Available 07/06/20 {11821} Modern Finishes in Desirable Shawnee Village + Fenced Yard - Beautiful Shawnee Home Available Early July!

Main level features updated kitchen with chop block island, Spacious living room with vaulted ceilings and hardwood floors and breakfast room with hardwoods and access to back patio.

Master bedroom features hardwood floors and private access to upper level deck! Two additional bedrooms upstairs with Full Bathroom

Lower level with full bathroom, laundry room and pool table included!

Kitchen 14 X 12
Living 13 X 20
Breakfast Room 10 X 11

Neiman Elementary
Hocker Grove Middle
SM North High

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5276921)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

