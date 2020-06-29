7909 Cambridge Street

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous and freshly renovated in Prairie Village! Close to shops and easy access to the Country Club Plaza!

Over 1800 ft.² of space with two car attached garage and huge fenced in backyard!

Step into the foyer with fresh modern paint and gleaming hardwood floors!

Large living room with a beautiful decorative fireplace and large screened in porch off of the back. Enjoy additional outdoor space with a deck off of the screened porch. So much room to entertain!

Separate dining room just off the kitchen. The kitchen comes fully renovated with stainless steel appliances!

Small mudroom with additional storage is just off the kitchen and into the two car attached garage!

One bedroom and a 1/2 bath round out your first floor.

The second floor features two more bedrooms and a large full bath! Fresh paint and refinished hardwood floors with lots of closet space!

Off the master bedroom is a rooftop deck over your shaded backyard, a perfect space to wrap up your day with a glass of wine.

Large unfinished basement with plenty of room for storage, work bench and W/D hookups!

Serious inquiries only. Strict no dog policy.