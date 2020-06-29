All apartments in Prairie Village
7909 Cambridge Street
Last updated March 4 2020 at 5:31 AM

7909 Cambridge Street

7909 Cambridge Dr · No Longer Available
Location

7909 Cambridge Dr, Prairie Village, KS 66208
Meadow Lake

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous and freshly renovated in Prairie Village! Close to shops and easy access to the Country Club Plaza!
Over 1800 ft.² of space with two car attached garage and huge fenced in backyard!
Step into the foyer with fresh modern paint and gleaming hardwood floors!
Large living room with a beautiful decorative fireplace and large screened in porch off of the back. Enjoy additional outdoor space with a deck off of the screened porch. So much room to entertain!
Separate dining room just off the kitchen. The kitchen comes fully renovated with stainless steel appliances!
Small mudroom with additional storage is just off the kitchen and into the two car attached garage!
One bedroom and a 1/2 bath round out your first floor.
The second floor features two more bedrooms and a large full bath! Fresh paint and refinished hardwood floors with lots of closet space!
Off the master bedroom is a rooftop deck over your shaded backyard, a perfect space to wrap up your day with a glass of wine.
Large unfinished basement with plenty of room for storage, work bench and W/D hookups!
Serious inquiries only. Strict no dog policy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7909 Cambridge Street have any available units?
7909 Cambridge Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prairie Village, KS.
What amenities does 7909 Cambridge Street have?
Some of 7909 Cambridge Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7909 Cambridge Street currently offering any rent specials?
7909 Cambridge Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7909 Cambridge Street pet-friendly?
No, 7909 Cambridge Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prairie Village.
Does 7909 Cambridge Street offer parking?
Yes, 7909 Cambridge Street offers parking.
Does 7909 Cambridge Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7909 Cambridge Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7909 Cambridge Street have a pool?
No, 7909 Cambridge Street does not have a pool.
Does 7909 Cambridge Street have accessible units?
No, 7909 Cambridge Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7909 Cambridge Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7909 Cambridge Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 7909 Cambridge Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7909 Cambridge Street has units with air conditioning.
