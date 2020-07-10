All apartments in Prairie Village
7180 Cherokee Drive

7180 Cherokee Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7180 Cherokee Drive, Prairie Village, KS 66208
Prairie Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7932661088 ----
This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home has a cozy cottage feel, with modern upgrades, hardwood floors ? a perfect location in Prairie Village, KS!

At first entering you are met with a nice-sized living room, dining area, and kitchen with newer appliances. Around the corner are two main-level bedrooms and a full bath. The main level has beautiful hard-wood flooring, carpeted bedrooms, and tons of built-in storage space.

Upstairs are 2 more bedrooms ? one includes a huge finished bonus room, another bathroom, and even more built-in storage. The upper-level is newly carpeted and a tiled bathroom.

Close to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and Shawnee Mission schools, you won?t want to pass up this charming home. Request a showing now, as this cutie won?t last!

Available: March 1, 2019

Lease Term: 12 Months

Utilities Included in Rent: NONE

Pet Policy: Dogs Only - 2 under 40 lbs. each - Pet Deposit $500 or 1/2 of rent amount.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7180 Cherokee Drive have any available units?
7180 Cherokee Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prairie Village, KS.
What amenities does 7180 Cherokee Drive have?
Some of 7180 Cherokee Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7180 Cherokee Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7180 Cherokee Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7180 Cherokee Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7180 Cherokee Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7180 Cherokee Drive offer parking?
No, 7180 Cherokee Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7180 Cherokee Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7180 Cherokee Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7180 Cherokee Drive have a pool?
No, 7180 Cherokee Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7180 Cherokee Drive have accessible units?
No, 7180 Cherokee Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7180 Cherokee Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7180 Cherokee Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7180 Cherokee Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7180 Cherokee Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
