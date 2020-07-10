7180 Cherokee Drive

Amenities

This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home has a cozy cottage feel, with modern upgrades, hardwood floors ? a perfect location in Prairie Village, KS!



At first entering you are met with a nice-sized living room, dining area, and kitchen with newer appliances. Around the corner are two main-level bedrooms and a full bath. The main level has beautiful hard-wood flooring, carpeted bedrooms, and tons of built-in storage space.



Upstairs are 2 more bedrooms ? one includes a huge finished bonus room, another bathroom, and even more built-in storage. The upper-level is newly carpeted and a tiled bathroom.



Close to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and Shawnee Mission schools, you won?t want to pass up this charming home. Request a showing now, as this cutie won?t last!



Available: March 1, 2019



Lease Term: 12 Months



Utilities Included in Rent: NONE



Pet Policy: Dogs Only - 2 under 40 lbs. each - Pet Deposit $500 or 1/2 of rent amount.