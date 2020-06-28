All apartments in Prairie Village
5185 W. 76th Street
Last updated January 19 2020 at 2:42 AM

5185 W. 76th Street

5185 West 76th Street · No Longer Available
Location

5185 West 76th Street, Prairie Village, KS 66208
Prairie Ridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
cable included
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
cable included
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Fully FURNISHED Condo available for short, medium or long-term temporary stays.
Available Sept 7
14-day Minimum

Better and Cheaper than AirBnB

Upscale condo and decor. Furnished for a professional who appreciates quality.
JUST Walk in.
Truly turn-key renting!

Free Cable WiFi
Free Roku
DVD player
Free Netflix
Free Cable TV
Printer/scanner/copier
Queen Pillow-top Bed, large closet.
All appliances, microwave, Stove, oven, fridge
Laundry in lower level

All cookware, dishes and glassware, linens.
Cleaning included every 2 weeks.
Pool, Patio with BBQ, lovely grounds.
1st floor
Wall-to-wall carpeting for comfort in any temperature.
Sliding Patio door with vertical blinds. Lots of Light!

RENT is all-inclusive - RENT, plus all utilities, plus cleaning for 1 price.
No credit pull
No utility deposits and setting up accounts
No fixed 1 yr lease

Quiet, comfortable, perfect relaxing home away from home, for :
~ Visiting Student teachers
~ Traveling Nurses / therapists
~ Medical residency or rotations
~ Consultants, Auditors, Independent Contractors in town for a project
~ Corporate project personnel
~ When You are moving to KC but need time to find your permanent house or apartment.
~ When You cannot live at home due to a fire or other circumstance
~ When Parents (or in-laws) are visiting for a long time;
~ When You are between your sold house and your new home;
~ When You need a place for family during extended medical visits to KU Med or Shawnee Mission Hospital
Just for some examples...

https://kansascitycorporatehousing.com/7-benefits-of-choosing-corporate-housing-over-hotels/

Application and references required
Damage and Security Deposit required, refundable. No Pets. No Smoking.

90 Days or longer $1375.00/mo. Negotiable on 6+ months. Call to discuss options.
31-89 Days $1450.00/mo
30 Days $1500.00/mo (Approx $50/night)
14-29 days - $75/night (14 day minimum)

Text or email Robert now to see this one before it's gone 816-360-9242
$1100 deposit amount includes $100 non- refundable admin fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5185 W. 76th Street have any available units?
5185 W. 76th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prairie Village, KS.
What amenities does 5185 W. 76th Street have?
Some of 5185 W. 76th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5185 W. 76th Street currently offering any rent specials?
5185 W. 76th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5185 W. 76th Street pet-friendly?
No, 5185 W. 76th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Prairie Village.
Does 5185 W. 76th Street offer parking?
No, 5185 W. 76th Street does not offer parking.
Does 5185 W. 76th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5185 W. 76th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5185 W. 76th Street have a pool?
Yes, 5185 W. 76th Street has a pool.
Does 5185 W. 76th Street have accessible units?
No, 5185 W. 76th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5185 W. 76th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5185 W. 76th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 5185 W. 76th Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5185 W. 76th Street has units with air conditioning.
