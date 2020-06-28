5185 W. 76th Street

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher cable included pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning cable included carpet dishwasher furnished microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry pool bbq/grill internet access

Fully FURNISHED Condo available for short, medium or long-term temporary stays.

Available Sept 7

14-day Minimum



Better and Cheaper than AirBnB



Upscale condo and decor. Furnished for a professional who appreciates quality.

JUST Walk in.

Truly turn-key renting!



Free Cable WiFi

Free Roku

DVD player

Free Netflix

Free Cable TV

Printer/scanner/copier

Queen Pillow-top Bed, large closet.

All appliances, microwave, Stove, oven, fridge

Laundry in lower level



All cookware, dishes and glassware, linens.

Cleaning included every 2 weeks.

Pool, Patio with BBQ, lovely grounds.

1st floor

Wall-to-wall carpeting for comfort in any temperature.

Sliding Patio door with vertical blinds. Lots of Light!



RENT is all-inclusive - RENT, plus all utilities, plus cleaning for 1 price.

No credit pull

No utility deposits and setting up accounts

No fixed 1 yr lease



Quiet, comfortable, perfect relaxing home away from home, for :

~ Visiting Student teachers

~ Traveling Nurses / therapists

~ Medical residency or rotations

~ Consultants, Auditors, Independent Contractors in town for a project

~ Corporate project personnel

~ When You are moving to KC but need time to find your permanent house or apartment.

~ When You cannot live at home due to a fire or other circumstance

~ When Parents (or in-laws) are visiting for a long time;

~ When You are between your sold house and your new home;

~ When You need a place for family during extended medical visits to KU Med or Shawnee Mission Hospital

Just for some examples...



https://kansascitycorporatehousing.com/7-benefits-of-choosing-corporate-housing-over-hotels/



Application and references required

Damage and Security Deposit required, refundable. No Pets. No Smoking.



90 Days or longer $1375.00/mo. Negotiable on 6+ months. Call to discuss options.

31-89 Days $1450.00/mo

30 Days $1500.00/mo (Approx $50/night)

14-29 days - $75/night (14 day minimum)



Text or email Robert now to see this one before it's gone 816-360-9242

$1100 deposit amount includes $100 non- refundable admin fee.