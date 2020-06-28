5185 W. 76th Street

Amenities
Fully FURNISHED Condo available for short, medium or long-term temporary stays.
Available Sept 7
14-day Minimum
Better and Cheaper than AirBnB
Upscale condo and decor. Furnished for a professional who appreciates quality.
JUST Walk in.
Truly turn-key renting!
Free Cable WiFi
Free Roku
DVD player
Free Netflix
Free Cable TV
Printer/scanner/copier
Queen Pillow-top Bed, large closet.
All appliances, microwave, Stove, oven, fridge
Laundry in lower level
All cookware, dishes and glassware, linens.
Cleaning included every 2 weeks.
Pool, Patio with BBQ, lovely grounds.
1st floor
Wall-to-wall carpeting for comfort in any temperature.
Sliding Patio door with vertical blinds. Lots of Light!
RENT is all-inclusive - RENT, plus all utilities, plus cleaning for 1 price.
No credit pull
No utility deposits and setting up accounts
No fixed 1 yr lease
Quiet, comfortable, perfect relaxing home away from home, for :
~ Visiting Student teachers
~ Traveling Nurses / therapists
~ Medical residency or rotations
~ Consultants, Auditors, Independent Contractors in town for a project
~ Corporate project personnel
~ When You are moving to KC but need time to find your permanent house or apartment.
~ When You cannot live at home due to a fire or other circumstance
~ When Parents (or in-laws) are visiting for a long time;
~ When You are between your sold house and your new home;
~ When You need a place for family during extended medical visits to KU Med or Shawnee Mission Hospital
Just for some examples...
https://kansascitycorporatehousing.com/7-benefits-of-choosing-corporate-housing-over-hotels/
Application and references required
Damage and Security Deposit required, refundable. No Pets. No Smoking.
90 Days or longer $1375.00/mo. Negotiable on 6+ months. Call to discuss options.
31-89 Days $1450.00/mo
30 Days $1500.00/mo (Approx $50/night)
14-29 days - $75/night (14 day minimum)
Text or email Robert now to see this one before it's gone 816-360-9242
$1100 deposit amount includes $100 non- refundable admin fee.