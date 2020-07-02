All apartments in Prairie Village
1906 W. 71st Ave

1906 West 71st Street · No Longer Available
Location

1906 West 71st Street, Prairie Village, KS 66208
Prairie Hills

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
5 Bedroom Home in Prairie Village! - Potentially fully furnished (unfurnished if desired) and updated 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath house in the heart of Prairie Village. 3 level living with full basement that includes large open area, full laundry room and wash room, bedroom and full bath; main level that includes 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom kitchen and living room; upper level that includes bedroom, 1/2 bath and screened in sunroom. Nice backyard with wooden deck. Plus a 3 car garage and workshop!! Please contact us if you have any interest in renting furnished or unfurnished.

(RLNE5668841)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1906 W. 71st Ave have any available units?
1906 W. 71st Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Prairie Village, KS.
What amenities does 1906 W. 71st Ave have?
Some of 1906 W. 71st Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1906 W. 71st Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1906 W. 71st Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1906 W. 71st Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1906 W. 71st Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1906 W. 71st Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1906 W. 71st Ave offers parking.
Does 1906 W. 71st Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1906 W. 71st Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1906 W. 71st Ave have a pool?
No, 1906 W. 71st Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1906 W. 71st Ave have accessible units?
No, 1906 W. 71st Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1906 W. 71st Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1906 W. 71st Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1906 W. 71st Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1906 W. 71st Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

