1906 W. 71st Ave

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated furnished

Unit Amenities furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

5 Bedroom Home in Prairie Village! - Potentially fully furnished (unfurnished if desired) and updated 5 bedroom, 2.5 bath house in the heart of Prairie Village. 3 level living with full basement that includes large open area, full laundry room and wash room, bedroom and full bath; main level that includes 3 bedrooms 1 bathroom kitchen and living room; upper level that includes bedroom, 1/2 bath and screened in sunroom. Nice backyard with wooden deck. Plus a 3 car garage and workshop!! Please contact us if you have any interest in renting furnished or unfurnished.



