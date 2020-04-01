8724 Grandview Street

Amenities
This gorgeous 3 Bedroom, 1 bathroom home features many updated items including: stainless steel appliances in a completely updated eat-in kitchen, beautiful tile and granite counter tops. Refinished hardwood floors throughout with updated light fixtures, too. A large private back yard is perfect for entertaining. 1 car garage and driveway with added parking space.
Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,300, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available 8/23/19
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.