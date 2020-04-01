All apartments in Overland Park
Find more places like 8724 Grandview Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Overland Park, KS
/
8724 Grandview Street
Last updated September 11 2019 at 8:16 PM

8724 Grandview Street

8724 Grandview Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Overland Park
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8724 Grandview Street, Overland Park, KS 66212
The Library District

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This gorgeous 3 Bedroom, 1 bathroom home features many updated items including: stainless steel appliances in a completely updated eat-in kitchen, beautiful tile and granite counter tops. Refinished hardwood floors throughout with updated light fixtures, too. A large private back yard is perfect for entertaining. 1 car garage and driveway with added parking space.

Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,300, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available 8/23/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8724 Grandview Street have any available units?
8724 Grandview Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 8724 Grandview Street have?
Some of 8724 Grandview Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8724 Grandview Street currently offering any rent specials?
8724 Grandview Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8724 Grandview Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 8724 Grandview Street is pet friendly.
Does 8724 Grandview Street offer parking?
Yes, 8724 Grandview Street offers parking.
Does 8724 Grandview Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8724 Grandview Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8724 Grandview Street have a pool?
No, 8724 Grandview Street does not have a pool.
Does 8724 Grandview Street have accessible units?
No, 8724 Grandview Street does not have accessible units.
Does 8724 Grandview Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 8724 Grandview Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pointe Royal
8401 W 123rd St
Overland Park, KS 66213
Highlands Lodge
5000 Indian Creek Pkwy
Overland Park, KS 66207
Jefferson Pointe
11810 Farley St
Overland Park, KS 66210
The Highlands
10020 W 80th St
Overland Park, KS 66204
The Vue
7205 West 80th Street
Overland Park, KS 66204
Madison at Overland Park
13900 Newton Street
Overland Park, KS 66223
Claremont
11909 West 109th Street
Overland Park, KS 66210
Bel-Aire
6601 West 76th Street
Overland Park, KS 66204

Similar Pages

Overland Park 1 BedroomsOverland Park 2 Bedrooms
Overland Park Apartments with BalconyOverland Park Apartments with Parking
Overland Park Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Apartments Near Colleges

Johnson County Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City