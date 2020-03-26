15004 Horton Street

Amenities

WOW! What a great price for this great home in the desirable Blue Valley school district. You will love the gleaming wood floors from the foyer through the entire eat-in kitchen & half bath. The kitchen is very large with stainless steel appliance and large breakfast bar. The breakfast nook looks out on the spacious, fenced back yard with patio. The family room with lots of windows and fireplace is in full view of the kitchen. Lovely formal dining room for entertaining. Spacious master bedroom. The master bathroom has Italia tile, double vanities, corner tub, separate shower, and an enormous walk in closet. Finished basement with kitchenette, & wired for speakers. Rent close to award winning schools, highways, shopping, great community pool, and restaurants!



County: Johnson

Subd: Regency by the Lake

Style: 2 Story, SingleFam

Year built: 1995

Sq feet per owner: 3500

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3.5

Garage: 2



Laundry location:Off Kitchen

Fireplace: 1

Basement: Finished

Fenced: Yes

Heating: Gas

Cooling: Central

Pet deposit: Required

Community Pool: Yes

Elem Schl: Lakewood

Middle Schl: Prairie Star

High Schl: Blue Valley NW

Appliances in home: stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave, refrigerator, garage opener

Information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.

Directions: Between Nall and Metcalf. From 151st, turn N on Horton.



