15004 Horton Street

WOW! What a great price for this great home in the desirable Blue Valley school district. You will love the gleaming wood floors from the foyer through the entire eat-in kitchen & half bath. The kitchen is very large with stainless steel appliance and large breakfast bar. The breakfast nook looks out on the spacious, fenced back yard with patio. The family room with lots of windows and fireplace is in full view of the kitchen. Lovely formal dining room for entertaining. Spacious master bedroom. The master bathroom has Italia tile, double vanities, corner tub, separate shower, and an enormous walk in closet. Finished basement with kitchenette, & wired for speakers. Rent close to award winning schools, highways, shopping, great community pool, and restaurants!
County: Johnson
Subd: Regency by the Lake
Style: 2 Story, SingleFam
Year built: 1995
Sq feet per owner: 3500
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 3.5
Garage: 2
Laundry location:Off Kitchen
Fireplace: 1
Basement: Finished
Fenced: Yes
Heating: Gas
Cooling: Central
Pet deposit: Required
Community Pool: Yes
Elem Schl: Lakewood
Middle Schl: Prairie Star
High Schl: Blue Valley NW
Appliances in home: stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, microwave, refrigerator, garage opener
Information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed.
Directions: Between Nall and Metcalf. From 151st, turn N on Horton.
