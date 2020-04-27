All apartments in Overland Park
Last updated September 4 2019

14626 Grandview Street

14626 Grandview Street · No Longer Available
Location

14626 Grandview Street, Overland Park, KS 66221
Wellington Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Beautiful 5 bedroom home with full finished basement!
Up-dated open kitchen dining area with a large deck off the back.
Huge Master Bedroom equipped with very large Bathroom along with huge walk-in Closet!
Full finished basement which will accommodate a large entertainment space along with a Full inclosed study with 3 built in wooden desks. Bedroom and full bath also in basement.
Great Neighborhood, Blue Valley school district. Choice of great high schools. Very conveniently located Home!

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,800, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,800, Available Now
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14626 Grandview Street have any available units?
14626 Grandview Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
Is 14626 Grandview Street currently offering any rent specials?
14626 Grandview Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14626 Grandview Street pet-friendly?
No, 14626 Grandview Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Overland Park.
Does 14626 Grandview Street offer parking?
No, 14626 Grandview Street does not offer parking.
Does 14626 Grandview Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14626 Grandview Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14626 Grandview Street have a pool?
No, 14626 Grandview Street does not have a pool.
Does 14626 Grandview Street have accessible units?
No, 14626 Grandview Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14626 Grandview Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 14626 Grandview Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14626 Grandview Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 14626 Grandview Street does not have units with air conditioning.
