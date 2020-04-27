14626 Grandview Street

Amenities

patio / balcony walk in closets

Beautiful 5 bedroom home with full finished basement!

Up-dated open kitchen dining area with a large deck off the back.

Huge Master Bedroom equipped with very large Bathroom along with huge walk-in Closet!

Full finished basement which will accommodate a large entertainment space along with a Full inclosed study with 3 built in wooden desks. Bedroom and full bath also in basement.

Great Neighborhood, Blue Valley school district. Choice of great high schools. Very conveniently located Home!



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,800, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,800, Available Now

Contact us to schedule a showing.