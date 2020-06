Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room

13057 Stearns Street Available 06/19/20 {13057} Blue Valley Schools + Finished Walk Out Basement + Updated Kitchen - Fantastic Two Story home in great location! Fresh paint inside and out!



Main floor is open and bright with updates throughout. Spacious eat in kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and new wood floors. Large living room perfect for entertaining! Formal dining room, office/ sitting room and half bath.



Master bedroom features cathedral ceilings and large en suite bath with walk in closet! Three additional bedrooms up stairs and shared full bathroom.



Finished basement walks out to large, fenced yard. Media room with projector and screen included!



Two car garage



Cottonwood Elementary

Harmony Middle

Blue Valley NW High



