All apartments in Overland Park
Find more places like 11228 Nieman Rd, Unit 202.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Overland Park, KS
11228 Nieman Rd, Unit 202
Last updated September 30 2019 at 6:07 AM
1 of 17
11228 Nieman Rd, Unit 202
11228 Nieman Road
No Longer Available
Location
11228 Nieman Road, Overland Park, KS 66210
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Immaculate condo in the heart of JOCO. Close proximity to i-69hywy, JOCO community college and shopping center.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11228 Nieman Rd, Unit 202 have any available units?
11228 Nieman Rd, Unit 202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Overland Park, KS
.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Overland Park Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11228 Nieman Rd, Unit 202 have?
Some of 11228 Nieman Rd, Unit 202's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11228 Nieman Rd, Unit 202 currently offering any rent specials?
11228 Nieman Rd, Unit 202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11228 Nieman Rd, Unit 202 pet-friendly?
Yes, 11228 Nieman Rd, Unit 202 is pet friendly.
Does 11228 Nieman Rd, Unit 202 offer parking?
No, 11228 Nieman Rd, Unit 202 does not offer parking.
Does 11228 Nieman Rd, Unit 202 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11228 Nieman Rd, Unit 202 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11228 Nieman Rd, Unit 202 have a pool?
No, 11228 Nieman Rd, Unit 202 does not have a pool.
Does 11228 Nieman Rd, Unit 202 have accessible units?
No, 11228 Nieman Rd, Unit 202 does not have accessible units.
Does 11228 Nieman Rd, Unit 202 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11228 Nieman Rd, Unit 202 has units with dishwashers.
