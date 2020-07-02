All apartments in Overland Park
Last updated June 1 2020 at 12:02 PM

11001 Oakmont St

11001 Oakmont Street · No Longer Available
Location

11001 Oakmont Street, Overland Park, KS 66210

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
gym
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
yoga
Candlewood Suites Kansas City-Overland Park - Property Id: 254920

Newly Renovated!
Fully furnished, spacious suites include large workspace, recliner, flat-screen TV, fully equipped kitchen with dishwasher, full-size refrigerator/ice maker, microwave, toaster, coffee pot, & two-burner cooktop. Plus, the dishes, cookware & utensils.
Lending Locker is available to "borrow" a blender, crock-pot, juicer, other small appliances, books, games & more. Lending Library offers DVD's to"borrow" as well. Guest use washers & dryers are always FREE!
Pets are welcome. Free High-speed WIFI. Cupboard offers a prepackaged entres & snacks, toiletries & free coffee. Gym has weight machines, treadmill, balance balls, yoga mats, exercise bands, elliptical, stair climber, universal gym, & free weights. Gazebo offers complimentary Gas Grills.
Candlewood Suites is an extended stay property that offers many great amenities for a terrific value. Within walking distance to a grocery store & several restaurants. Easily accessible & plenty of well-lit parking.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/254920
Property Id 254920

(RLNE5682015)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11001 Oakmont St have any available units?
11001 Oakmont St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
What amenities does 11001 Oakmont St have?
Some of 11001 Oakmont St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11001 Oakmont St currently offering any rent specials?
11001 Oakmont St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11001 Oakmont St pet-friendly?
Yes, 11001 Oakmont St is pet friendly.
Does 11001 Oakmont St offer parking?
Yes, 11001 Oakmont St offers parking.
Does 11001 Oakmont St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11001 Oakmont St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11001 Oakmont St have a pool?
No, 11001 Oakmont St does not have a pool.
Does 11001 Oakmont St have accessible units?
No, 11001 Oakmont St does not have accessible units.
Does 11001 Oakmont St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11001 Oakmont St has units with dishwashers.

