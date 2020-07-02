11001 Oakmont St

Amenities
Newly Renovated!
Fully furnished, spacious suites include large workspace, recliner, flat-screen TV, fully equipped kitchen with dishwasher, full-size refrigerator/ice maker, microwave, toaster, coffee pot, & two-burner cooktop. Plus, the dishes, cookware & utensils.
Lending Locker is available to "borrow" a blender, crock-pot, juicer, other small appliances, books, games & more. Lending Library offers DVD's to"borrow" as well. Guest use washers & dryers are always FREE!
Pets are welcome. Free High-speed WIFI. Cupboard offers a prepackaged entres & snacks, toiletries & free coffee. Gym has weight machines, treadmill, balance balls, yoga mats, exercise bands, elliptical, stair climber, universal gym, & free weights. Gazebo offers complimentary Gas Grills.
Candlewood Suites is an extended stay property that offers many great amenities for a terrific value. Within walking distance to a grocery store & several restaurants. Easily accessible & plenty of well-lit parking.
