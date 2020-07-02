11001 Oakmont St

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher furnished garbage disposal ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar gym parking bbq/grill internet access yoga

Candlewood Suites Kansas City-Overland Park - Property Id: 254920



Newly Renovated!

Fully furnished, spacious suites include large workspace, recliner, flat-screen TV, fully equipped kitchen with dishwasher, full-size refrigerator/ice maker, microwave, toaster, coffee pot, & two-burner cooktop. Plus, the dishes, cookware & utensils.

Lending Locker is available to "borrow" a blender, crock-pot, juicer, other small appliances, books, games & more. Lending Library offers DVD's to"borrow" as well. Guest use washers & dryers are always FREE!

Pets are welcome. Free High-speed WIFI. Cupboard offers a prepackaged entres & snacks, toiletries & free coffee. Gym has weight machines, treadmill, balance balls, yoga mats, exercise bands, elliptical, stair climber, universal gym, & free weights. Gazebo offers complimentary Gas Grills.

Candlewood Suites is an extended stay property that offers many great amenities for a terrific value. Within walking distance to a grocery store & several restaurants. Easily accessible & plenty of well-lit parking.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/254920

Property Id 254920



(RLNE5682015)