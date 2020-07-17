All apartments in Overland Park
Last updated February 10 2020 at 9:39 PM

10200 Garnett Street

10200 Garnett Street · No Longer Available
Location

10200 Garnett Street, Overland Park, KS 66214
Oak Park

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not adveartise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10200 Garnett Street have any available units?
10200 Garnett Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Overland Park, KS.
How much is rent in Overland Park, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Overland Park Rent Report.
Is 10200 Garnett Street currently offering any rent specials?
10200 Garnett Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10200 Garnett Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 10200 Garnett Street is pet friendly.
Does 10200 Garnett Street offer parking?
No, 10200 Garnett Street does not offer parking.
Does 10200 Garnett Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10200 Garnett Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10200 Garnett Street have a pool?
No, 10200 Garnett Street does not have a pool.
Does 10200 Garnett Street have accessible units?
No, 10200 Garnett Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10200 Garnett Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 10200 Garnett Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10200 Garnett Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 10200 Garnett Street does not have units with air conditioning.
