Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:21 AM

919 S. Troost St.

919 South Troost Street · No Longer Available
See all
See all
See all
See all
Location

919 South Troost Street, Olathe, KS 66061
Westview

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous Remodeled Ranch Home! - This 3 bedroom / 1.5 bathroom ranch home in Olathe is totally remodeled and ready for you! Brand new kitchen with quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, subway tile backsplash, farmhouse sink, and more! New lighting, new flooring, remodeled bathroom, fresh paint, updated exterior, and so much more! Don't miss the dedicated Home Office space that is perfect for those who are now working remotely.

Brand new HVAC system will make cooling your home this summer a breeze as well as keeping utility costs down. Oversized attached 1 car garage is great for storage along with 2 areas for off-street parking.

Don't miss this beauty before it's gone!

(RLNE5823662)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 919 S. Troost St. have any available units?
919 S. Troost St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does 919 S. Troost St. have?
Some of 919 S. Troost St.'s amenities include garage, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 919 S. Troost St. currently offering any rent specials?
919 S. Troost St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 919 S. Troost St. pet-friendly?
No, 919 S. Troost St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Olathe.
Does 919 S. Troost St. offer parking?
Yes, 919 S. Troost St. offers parking.
Does 919 S. Troost St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 919 S. Troost St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 919 S. Troost St. have a pool?
No, 919 S. Troost St. does not have a pool.
Does 919 S. Troost St. have accessible units?
No, 919 S. Troost St. does not have accessible units.
Does 919 S. Troost St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 919 S. Troost St. does not have units with dishwashers.

How much should you be paying for rent?

