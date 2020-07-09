All apartments in Olathe
Olathe, KS
516 N Central St
Last updated June 6 2020 at 9:54 AM

516 N Central St

516 North Central Street · No Longer Available
Location

516 North Central Street, Olathe, KS 66061
Westerfield

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 07/11/20 Lakeview Duplexes - Property Id: 286990

Spacious duplexes and single family homes give you a comfortable and welcoming atmosphere that you will want to call home! Our dedicated Team is available 24/7 to providing the attention and service you deserve!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/286990
Property Id 286990

(RLNE5804984)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 516 N Central St have any available units?
516 N Central St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does 516 N Central St have?
Some of 516 N Central St's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 516 N Central St currently offering any rent specials?
516 N Central St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 516 N Central St pet-friendly?
Yes, 516 N Central St is pet friendly.
Does 516 N Central St offer parking?
No, 516 N Central St does not offer parking.
Does 516 N Central St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 516 N Central St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 516 N Central St have a pool?
No, 516 N Central St does not have a pool.
Does 516 N Central St have accessible units?
No, 516 N Central St does not have accessible units.
Does 516 N Central St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 516 N Central St has units with dishwashers.

