Last updated November 2 2019 at 8:35 PM

23564 West 126th Terrace

23564 West 126th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

23564 West 126th Terrace, Olathe, KS 66061

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Open floor plan, Olathe home perfect for entertaining! Enjoy the Kitchen with its Corian counter tops, large island, and lots of storage. Lounge by the fire in the Living Room or snuggle up on the couch in the lower level Family Room. Master Bedroom is a true retreat with great space, vaulted ceiling, and his and her closets. Dine outside on the deck or large brick patio!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23564 West 126th Terrace have any available units?
23564 West 126th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does 23564 West 126th Terrace have?
Some of 23564 West 126th Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23564 West 126th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
23564 West 126th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23564 West 126th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 23564 West 126th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 23564 West 126th Terrace offer parking?
No, 23564 West 126th Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 23564 West 126th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23564 West 126th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23564 West 126th Terrace have a pool?
No, 23564 West 126th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 23564 West 126th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 23564 West 126th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 23564 West 126th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 23564 West 126th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
