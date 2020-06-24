23564 West 126th Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly 24hr maintenance clubhouse

Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Open floor plan, Olathe home perfect for entertaining! Enjoy the Kitchen with its Corian counter tops, large island, and lots of storage. Lounge by the fire in the Living Room or snuggle up on the couch in the lower level Family Room. Master Bedroom is a true retreat with great space, vaulted ceiling, and his and her closets. Dine outside on the deck or large brick patio!



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.