203 E Elm St Unit B,
203 E Elm St Unit B,

203 East Elm Street · No Longer Available
Location

203 East Elm Street, Olathe, KS 66061
Water Works

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
dogs allowed
Affordable Duplex in Olathe-Showing NOW!! - Unit around back.
Schedule a self guided tour here:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1305585?source=marketing
Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour. Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. We DO NOT recommend applying for a home before you have toured it, Application fees are NON-REFUNDABLE and applications are not processed until you have toured the home. Visit www.adastrarealty.com

Recently updated Olathe Duplex, all utilities paid!! Newer everything. This is an amazing deal! 2 large bedrooms, walk-in closet, washer and dryer, granite countertops, Vessel sinks, Microwave, Dishwasher, Stove, Updated decor. Tenant pays a $150 monthly utility fee in addition to monthly rent.

We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays a $150 monthly utility fee in addition to rent. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). CATS allowed with additional non refundable fee of $300 plus $30/mo rent increase for the first cat and an additional $15 for each additional pet. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5592712)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 203 E Elm St Unit B, have any available units?
203 E Elm St Unit B, doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does 203 E Elm St Unit B, have?
Some of 203 E Elm St Unit B,'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 203 E Elm St Unit B, currently offering any rent specials?
203 E Elm St Unit B, is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 203 E Elm St Unit B, pet-friendly?
Yes, 203 E Elm St Unit B, is pet friendly.
Does 203 E Elm St Unit B, offer parking?
Yes, 203 E Elm St Unit B, offers parking.
Does 203 E Elm St Unit B, have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 203 E Elm St Unit B, offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 203 E Elm St Unit B, have a pool?
No, 203 E Elm St Unit B, does not have a pool.
Does 203 E Elm St Unit B, have accessible units?
No, 203 E Elm St Unit B, does not have accessible units.
Does 203 E Elm St Unit B, have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 203 E Elm St Unit B, has units with dishwashers.
