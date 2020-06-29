203 E Elm St Unit B,

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly all utils included garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking garage dogs allowed

Affordable Duplex in Olathe-Showing NOW!! - Unit around back.

Schedule a self guided tour here:

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1305585?source=marketing

Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour. Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. We DO NOT recommend applying for a home before you have toured it, Application fees are NON-REFUNDABLE and applications are not processed until you have toured the home. Visit www.adastrarealty.com



Recently updated Olathe Duplex, all utilities paid!! Newer everything. This is an amazing deal! 2 large bedrooms, walk-in closet, washer and dryer, granite countertops, Vessel sinks, Microwave, Dishwasher, Stove, Updated decor. Tenant pays a $150 monthly utility fee in addition to monthly rent.



We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays a $150 monthly utility fee in addition to rent. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). CATS allowed with additional non refundable fee of $300 plus $30/mo rent increase for the first cat and an additional $15 for each additional pet. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!



No Dogs Allowed



