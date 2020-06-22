All apartments in Olathe
Last updated June 12 2020 at 5:31 PM

18992 W 118th St

18992 West 118th Street · (847) 331-6304
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

18992 West 118th Street, Olathe, KS 66061

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. Aug 15

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 3194 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
gym
pool
media room
Another Great Listing From Michael and Renters Warehouse! NO CONTACT SHOWINGS OR LIVE VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE. Beautiful 4 bedroom / 5 bath home Gorgeous 2 Story in Northwood Trails with walkout basement & adjoining greenspace! Large Kitchen/Hearth with granite, tile backsplash, stainless appliances, floor to ceiling windows & see thru fireplace. Great room with crown molding, fireplace & fan. Master Suite with spacious bathroom including double vanity, shower, tub & walk-in closet. Finished lower level features rec room with wet bar & a media room fit for a movie enthusiast! Amazing neighborhood with amenities including: pool, walking trail & stocked pond. To qualify monthly household income should be 3 times the rent and have good rental history. AVAILABLE ON 8/15/2020. Home is pet friendly with a non-refundable deposit. Application fee is $45 per adult and the deposit is equal to the rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18992 W 118th St have any available units?
18992 W 118th St has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does 18992 W 118th St have?
Some of 18992 W 118th St's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18992 W 118th St currently offering any rent specials?
18992 W 118th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18992 W 118th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 18992 W 118th St is pet friendly.
Does 18992 W 118th St offer parking?
No, 18992 W 118th St does not offer parking.
Does 18992 W 118th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18992 W 118th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18992 W 118th St have a pool?
Yes, 18992 W 118th St has a pool.
Does 18992 W 118th St have accessible units?
No, 18992 W 118th St does not have accessible units.
Does 18992 W 118th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 18992 W 118th St does not have units with dishwashers.
