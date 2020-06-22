18992 W 118th St

Amenities
Another Great Listing From Michael and Renters Warehouse! NO CONTACT SHOWINGS OR LIVE VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE. Beautiful 4 bedroom / 5 bath home Gorgeous 2 Story in Northwood Trails with walkout basement & adjoining greenspace! Large Kitchen/Hearth with granite, tile backsplash, stainless appliances, floor to ceiling windows & see thru fireplace. Great room with crown molding, fireplace & fan. Master Suite with spacious bathroom including double vanity, shower, tub & walk-in closet. Finished lower level features rec room with wet bar & a media room fit for a movie enthusiast! Amazing neighborhood with amenities including: pool, walking trail & stocked pond. To qualify monthly household income should be 3 times the rent and have good rental history. AVAILABLE ON 8/15/2020. Home is pet friendly with a non-refundable deposit. Application fee is $45 per adult and the deposit is equal to the rent.