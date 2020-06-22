All apartments in Olathe
1818 W Prairie St
Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:24 PM

1818 W Prairie St

1818 West Prairie Street · No Longer Available
Location

1818 West Prairie Street, Olathe, KS 66061

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2d3dc07078 ---- *CURRENTLY OCCUPIED, CANNOT BE VIEWED UNTIL AUGUST 26th! *Sycamore A Floor Plan Welcome home to Prairie Haven. All of our Prairie Haven Duplexes are located off Santa FE and N. Hedge Ln. in Olathe. Just North East of the Brand New Olathe West High School. Lower Level includes nice open Living Room, Eat-In Kitchen with great cabinet space that includes the dishwasher range and garbage disposal, 1/2 bath off kitchen, pantry, coat closet, entry to Garage and access to the full unfinished basement. Upper Level Includes large Master Bedroom, attached Master Bathroom with double vanity, two secondary bedrooms with good size closets that share the full hall bathroom and linen closet. Utility room with washer/dryer hook-ups is also upstairs on the bedroom level. Full Unfinished Basement works great as extra storage or an additional play space. Please note, applicable floor plans and interior/exterior colors will vary by unit. Pet Friendly - No Weight Limit. Two pet limit per unit. $150 Non-Refundable Pet Fee per pet and an additional Pet Deposit of $150.00 per pet for ALL pets. Monthly pet rent is based upon the full grown weight of each animal. https://priebpropertymanagement.com/pet-policy For more information or to fill out an application please visit our website: https://priebpropertymanagement.com/prairie-haven-duplexes

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1818 W Prairie St have any available units?
1818 W Prairie St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1818 W Prairie St have?
Some of 1818 W Prairie St's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1818 W Prairie St currently offering any rent specials?
1818 W Prairie St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1818 W Prairie St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1818 W Prairie St is pet friendly.
Does 1818 W Prairie St offer parking?
Yes, 1818 W Prairie St does offer parking.
Does 1818 W Prairie St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1818 W Prairie St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1818 W Prairie St have a pool?
No, 1818 W Prairie St does not have a pool.
Does 1818 W Prairie St have accessible units?
No, 1818 W Prairie St does not have accessible units.
Does 1818 W Prairie St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1818 W Prairie St has units with dishwashers.
