All apartments in Olathe
Find more places like 16695 W 156th Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Olathe, KS
/
16695 W 156th Terrace
Last updated December 20 2019 at 1:16 PM

16695 W 156th Terrace

16695 West 156th Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Olathe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

16695 West 156th Terrace, Olathe, KS 66062
Arlington Park

Amenities

google fiber
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
media room
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
google fiber
media room
pet friendly
3 Bed Home on Cul De Sac - Two Story on Cul De Sac! Lots of Living space in this home. This home has been improved and upgraded in every way including newer carpet throughout, iron spindles added to stairs and hall overlooking stunning 2 story vaulted living room, and new tile in master bath. Hard to find walk out lower level features large rec space with recently added half bath. Back yard is a absolute dream with fenced lot, over-sized composite deck off main level, and patio off the finished basement. Great Media Room options in the Finished Basement. Spacious two car garage with an electric vehicle charge point (Charging Station hookup).

All New Appliances in Kitchen
Google Fiber already installed
NEST smart Thermostat installed

18 Month lease term is $1,750/month
12 Month lease term is $1,850/month

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4268127)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16695 W 156th Terrace have any available units?
16695 W 156th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does 16695 W 156th Terrace have?
Some of 16695 W 156th Terrace's amenities include google fiber, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16695 W 156th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
16695 W 156th Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16695 W 156th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 16695 W 156th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 16695 W 156th Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 16695 W 156th Terrace offers parking.
Does 16695 W 156th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16695 W 156th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16695 W 156th Terrace have a pool?
No, 16695 W 156th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 16695 W 156th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 16695 W 156th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 16695 W 156th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 16695 W 156th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Horizon Pointe
400 W Elm St
Olathe, KS 66061
PineCrest Townhomes
15303 W 128th St
Olathe, KS 66062
Willow Crossing
2300 E Willow Dr
Olathe, KS 66062
Avignon
11820 S Greenwood St
Olathe, KS 66062
Stonepost Lakeside
13810 Pflumm Road
Olathe, KS 66062
Millcreek Woods
1711 North Ridgeview Road
Olathe, KS 66061
Saddlewood Apartments
18851 West 153rd Court
Olathe, KS 66062
Sheridan Crossing
600 South Harrison Street #77
Olathe, KS 66061

Similar Pages

Olathe 1 BedroomsOlathe 2 Bedrooms
Olathe Apartments with ParkingOlathe Dog Friendly Apartments
Olathe Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSTopeka, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MO
Grandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Havencroft

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityUniversity of Kansas
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City