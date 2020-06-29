16695 W 156th Terrace

Amenities

google fiber patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated media room

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage google fiber media room pet friendly

3 Bed Home on Cul De Sac - Two Story on Cul De Sac! Lots of Living space in this home. This home has been improved and upgraded in every way including newer carpet throughout, iron spindles added to stairs and hall overlooking stunning 2 story vaulted living room, and new tile in master bath. Hard to find walk out lower level features large rec space with recently added half bath. Back yard is a absolute dream with fenced lot, over-sized composite deck off main level, and patio off the finished basement. Great Media Room options in the Finished Basement. Spacious two car garage with an electric vehicle charge point (Charging Station hookup).



All New Appliances in Kitchen

Google Fiber already installed

NEST smart Thermostat installed



18 Month lease term is $1,750/month

12 Month lease term is $1,850/month



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4268127)