16615 West 141st Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace

Receive $300 off your first month's rent if leased and moved in before July 5th!

This is a raised ranch and it has two car garage, finished, walkout basement, 2 fireplaces, deck off back, eat in kitchen plus formal dining room, big backyard with partial fence, vaulted ceilings, and located in a culdesac. Oversized driveway for family gatherings!



"Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440 or www.rentconrex.com. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!”



CONREX does not ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.