Last updated June 3 2019 at 7:55 PM

16615 West 141st Street

16615 West 141st Street · No Longer Available
Location

16615 West 141st Street, Olathe, KS 66062
Havencroft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Receive $300 off your first month's rent if leased and moved in before July 5th!
This is a raised ranch and it has two car garage, finished, walkout basement, 2 fireplaces, deck off back, eat in kitchen plus formal dining room, big backyard with partial fence, vaulted ceilings, and located in a culdesac. Oversized driveway for family gatherings!

"Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440 or www.rentconrex.com. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!”

CONREX does not ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16615 West 141st Street have any available units?
16615 West 141st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does 16615 West 141st Street have?
Some of 16615 West 141st Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16615 West 141st Street currently offering any rent specials?
16615 West 141st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16615 West 141st Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 16615 West 141st Street is pet friendly.
Does 16615 West 141st Street offer parking?
Yes, 16615 West 141st Street offers parking.
Does 16615 West 141st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16615 West 141st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16615 West 141st Street have a pool?
No, 16615 West 141st Street does not have a pool.
Does 16615 West 141st Street have accessible units?
No, 16615 West 141st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16615 West 141st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 16615 West 141st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
