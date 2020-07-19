1655 E 120TH STREET

Amenities

3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome In Olathe - This 2-story, 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhouse is ready for an immediate move in! It features a spacious, open living room with a decorative fireplace, built-in storage, a large master bedroom with a private bath and a walk-in closet. It has an attached one car garage plus one additional parking space. The kitchen offers stainless appliances, a pantry and solid surface countertops.

The neighborhood amenities include a play area and a swimming pool. It is walking distance to the local grocery store and restaurants, and has easy access to the highway.



This home is pet friendly and allows up to 2 pets under 35lbs.

There will be an additional $100 refundable deposit that will be due per pet. It will also add an additional $15 a month (per pet) to your monthly rental payment.



