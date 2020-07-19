All apartments in Olathe
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1655 E 120TH STREET

1655 East 120th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1655 East 120th Street, Olathe, KS 66061

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome In Olathe - This 2-story, 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhouse is ready for an immediate move in! It features a spacious, open living room with a decorative fireplace, built-in storage, a large master bedroom with a private bath and a walk-in closet. It has an attached one car garage plus one additional parking space. The kitchen offers stainless appliances, a pantry and solid surface countertops.
The neighborhood amenities include a play area and a swimming pool. It is walking distance to the local grocery store and restaurants, and has easy access to the highway.

This home is pet friendly and allows up to 2 pets under 35lbs.
There will be an additional $100 refundable deposit that will be due per pet. It will also add an additional $15 a month (per pet) to your monthly rental payment.

For a full list of our vacant homes please check out our website at www.sederson.com.

(RLNE4562361)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
