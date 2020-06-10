All apartments in Olathe
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM

15040 W 145th Ter

15040 West 145th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

15040 West 145th Terrace, Olathe, KS 66062

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Amazing South Olathe Home, 4 Bedroom/4 Bath-Available SOON!! - Get on the waiting list here:
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1740229?source=marketing
Visit Ad Astra Realty's website to schedule a tour. Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. We DO NOT recommend applying for a home before you have toured it, application fees are NON-REFUNDABLE and applications are not processed until you have toured the home. Visit www.adastrarealty.com

MORE PICTURES COMING SOON!! Spacious Olathe home, two story with 4 bedrooms on cul-de-sac. Vaulted great room with wood-burning fireplace. Formal dining AND eat in kitchen. Jetted tub/separate shower in master bath. Nest Thermostat. Home sits in Olathe South School District.

We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $300 plus base pet rent $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. All pets are screened and accepted on a case by case basis, some breed restrictions apply and pet rent may vary depending on the size of your animal. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

(RLNE5779711)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15040 W 145th Ter have any available units?
15040 W 145th Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
Is 15040 W 145th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
15040 W 145th Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15040 W 145th Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 15040 W 145th Ter is pet friendly.
Does 15040 W 145th Ter offer parking?
Yes, 15040 W 145th Ter offers parking.
Does 15040 W 145th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15040 W 145th Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15040 W 145th Ter have a pool?
No, 15040 W 145th Ter does not have a pool.
Does 15040 W 145th Ter have accessible units?
No, 15040 W 145th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 15040 W 145th Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 15040 W 145th Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15040 W 145th Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 15040 W 145th Ter does not have units with air conditioning.

