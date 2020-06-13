14801 South Brougham Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

AVAILABLE SOON and now accepting applications! Application fees will be credited back with a signed lease! This home is updated with an appliance package high ceilings, and granite counter tops. The kitchen also includes extra storage and a built-in pantry. The bedrooms have spacious closets and the master suite includes a walk-in closet, ceiling fan, and jacuzzi tub in the bathroom. The basement is finished, and the laundry is located in the hallway on the second floor. The backyard is fenced in with a wooden privacy fence and it also contains a sunroom patio. The backyard also contains a wooden deck leading to an in-ground swimming pool for the hot summer days. (*NOTE: Resident will be billed $150/month for pool maintenance fee IF this home has a pool.)

