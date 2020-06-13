All apartments in Olathe
Last updated March 20 2020 at 4:43 PM

14801 South Brougham Drive

14801 South Brougham Drive · (913) 802-6533
Location

14801 South Brougham Drive, Olathe, KS 66062
Havencroft

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,895

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1942 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
AVAILABLE SOON and now accepting applications! Application fees will be credited back with a signed lease! This home is updated with an appliance package high ceilings, and granite counter tops. The kitchen also includes extra storage and a built-in pantry. The bedrooms have spacious closets and the master suite includes a walk-in closet, ceiling fan, and jacuzzi tub in the bathroom. The basement is finished, and the laundry is located in the hallway on the second floor. The backyard is fenced in with a wooden privacy fence and it also contains a sunroom patio. The backyard also contains a wooden deck leading to an in-ground swimming pool for the hot summer days. (*NOTE: Resident will be billed $150/month for pool maintenance fee IF this home has a pool.)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14801 South Brougham Drive have any available units?
14801 South Brougham Drive has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does 14801 South Brougham Drive have?
Some of 14801 South Brougham Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14801 South Brougham Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14801 South Brougham Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14801 South Brougham Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 14801 South Brougham Drive is pet friendly.
Does 14801 South Brougham Drive offer parking?
No, 14801 South Brougham Drive does not offer parking.
Does 14801 South Brougham Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14801 South Brougham Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14801 South Brougham Drive have a pool?
Yes, 14801 South Brougham Drive has a pool.
Does 14801 South Brougham Drive have accessible units?
No, 14801 South Brougham Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14801 South Brougham Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14801 South Brougham Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
