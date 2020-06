Amenities

garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

14456 S. Houston Available 06/13/20 Beautiful 4 Bed 4 Bath Available Soon! - ABSOLUTELY STUNNING! Upgrades include 3 car garage, craftsman elevation w stone, sprinkler system, 4th bedroom suite and many more extras!. Down the road from from Lake Olathe - Which has undergone a renovation - Will feature a marina, spray parks, ropes course, zip lines and more! Also just blocks from Prairie Highland Golf course as well as Very close proximity to Olathe West High School!



(RLNE4949898)