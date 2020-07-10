All apartments in Olathe
Find more places like 14427 138th Ter.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Olathe, KS
/
14427 138th Ter
Last updated May 3 2019 at 9:05 PM

14427 138th Ter

14427 W 138th Ter · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Olathe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

14427 W 138th Ter, Olathe, KS 66062

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool table
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d12e656016 ----
This roomy 2-story features a unique floorplan with verynice upgrades. All new paint and carpet in dining room and entire upper floor.The great room with a wall of windows overlooksalargedeck. The great room, breakfast nook and kitchen are all one open space with hardwood floors. The kitchen is beautifully updated with white cabinets, stainless steel appliances including French-door refrigerator,and granite countertops. The main level also has a formal dining room and 1/2 bath. The upper floor includes the laundry room, hall bath, 3 bedrooms, plus large master suite with tray ceiling, separate tub and shower, double vanity and oversize walk in closet. The basement level has abig family room with pool table, bar, 1/2 bath and plenty of remaining storage. Beautiful fenced back yard. Great location near all the dining and shopping at 135th and Blackbob, just 5 minutes from I-35.

AVAILABLE: April 15th
LEASE TERM: 1 years
PETS: Up to 2 depending on breed, size, age
BASEMENT: Finished
FENCED YARD: Yes

ROOMS:
Great room 20 x 14
Kitchen10 x 11
Breakfast 8x 11
Dining room 12 x 10
Master BR 20 x 16 Upper Level
Bedroom 2 14 x 12 Upper Level
Bedroom 3 11 x 10 Upper Level
Bedroom4 13 x 12 Upper Level
Family Room 35 x 13 Lower Level

Please see all of our current rental listings at www.RentalHomeKC.com

Application Fee: $35/adult Non-refundable

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14427 138th Ter have any available units?
14427 138th Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does 14427 138th Ter have?
Some of 14427 138th Ter's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14427 138th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
14427 138th Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14427 138th Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 14427 138th Ter is pet friendly.
Does 14427 138th Ter offer parking?
No, 14427 138th Ter does not offer parking.
Does 14427 138th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14427 138th Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14427 138th Ter have a pool?
No, 14427 138th Ter does not have a pool.
Does 14427 138th Ter have accessible units?
No, 14427 138th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 14427 138th Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 14427 138th Ter does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Horizon Pointe
400 W Elm St
Olathe, KS 66061
Fieldstone Apartments
15528 W 133rd St
Olathe, KS 66062
Willow Crossing
2300 E Willow Dr
Olathe, KS 66062
Bristol Pointe
533 North Somerset Terrace
Olathe, KS 66062
Stonepost Lakeside
13810 Pflumm Road
Olathe, KS 66062
Satori Olathe
12100 S Pflumm Road
Olathe, KS 66062
The Lennox of Olathe
1890 N Lennox Dr
Olathe, KS 66061
Saddlewood Apartments
18851 West 153rd Court
Olathe, KS 66062

Similar Pages

Olathe 1 BedroomsOlathe 2 Bedrooms
Olathe Apartments with ParkingOlathe Dog Friendly Apartments
Olathe Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSTopeka, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MO
Grandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Havencroft

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityUniversity of Kansas
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City