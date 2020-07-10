14427 138th Ter

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool table cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d12e656016 ----

This roomy 2-story features a unique floorplan with verynice upgrades. All new paint and carpet in dining room and entire upper floor.The great room with a wall of windows overlooksalargedeck. The great room, breakfast nook and kitchen are all one open space with hardwood floors. The kitchen is beautifully updated with white cabinets, stainless steel appliances including French-door refrigerator,and granite countertops. The main level also has a formal dining room and 1/2 bath. The upper floor includes the laundry room, hall bath, 3 bedrooms, plus large master suite with tray ceiling, separate tub and shower, double vanity and oversize walk in closet. The basement level has abig family room with pool table, bar, 1/2 bath and plenty of remaining storage. Beautiful fenced back yard. Great location near all the dining and shopping at 135th and Blackbob, just 5 minutes from I-35.



AVAILABLE: April 15th

LEASE TERM: 1 years

PETS: Up to 2 depending on breed, size, age

BASEMENT: Finished

FENCED YARD: Yes



ROOMS:

Great room 20 x 14

Kitchen10 x 11

Breakfast 8x 11

Dining room 12 x 10

Master BR 20 x 16 Upper Level

Bedroom 2 14 x 12 Upper Level

Bedroom 3 11 x 10 Upper Level

Bedroom4 13 x 12 Upper Level

Family Room 35 x 13 Lower Level



Please see all of our current rental listings at www.RentalHomeKC.com



Application Fee: $35/adult Non-refundable