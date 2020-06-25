All apartments in Olathe
1432 E Sheridan

1432 East Sheridan Street · No Longer Available
Location

1432 East Sheridan Street, Olathe, KS 66062
Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 full bathroom duplex for rent in Olathe conveniently located near I-35 between Santa Fe and 151st St. Two separate living areas on the middle two levels and the 4th non-conforming bedroom and 3rd bathroom are in the basement. Approximately 1650 sq ft of living space and a two car garage. Kitchen appliances included. Updated paint colors throughout. Home is available for rent on May 21st. Rent is $1675/mo with a $1675 security deposit. Pets are welcome with a $500 non-refundable pet fee and an additional $25/mo in rent per pet. Sorry we do not accept section 8

(RLNE4798190)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1432 E Sheridan have any available units?
1432 E Sheridan doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
Is 1432 E Sheridan currently offering any rent specials?
1432 E Sheridan is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1432 E Sheridan pet-friendly?
Yes, 1432 E Sheridan is pet friendly.
Does 1432 E Sheridan offer parking?
Yes, 1432 E Sheridan offers parking.
Does 1432 E Sheridan have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1432 E Sheridan does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1432 E Sheridan have a pool?
No, 1432 E Sheridan does not have a pool.
Does 1432 E Sheridan have accessible units?
No, 1432 E Sheridan does not have accessible units.
Does 1432 E Sheridan have units with dishwashers?
No, 1432 E Sheridan does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1432 E Sheridan have units with air conditioning?
No, 1432 E Sheridan does not have units with air conditioning.
