1432 E Sheridan Available 05/16/20 Updated Olathe Duplex - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 full bathroom duplex for rent in Olathe conveniently located near I-35 between Santa Fe and 151st St. Two separate living areas on the middle two levels and the 4th non-conforming bedroom and 3rd bathroom are in the basement. Approximately 1650 sq ft of living space and a two car garage. Kitchen appliances included. Updated paint colors throughout. Home is available for rent on May 21st. Rent is $1675/mo with a $1675 security deposit. Pets are welcome with a $500 non-refundable pet fee and an additional $25/mo in rent per pet. Sorry we do not accept section 8



(RLNE4798190)