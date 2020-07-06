All apartments in Olathe
14303 South Summit Court
14303 South Summit Court

14303 South Summit Court · No Longer Available
Location

14303 South Summit Court, Olathe, KS 66062

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
Check out this gorgeous Two Story home In The Blue Valley School District (Olathe)! This home boasts a spacious open floor plan on the main level. Formal Dining Room or Office opens to the Kitchen with all Stainless Steel appliances. Eat in area in the Kitchen as well. The Kitchen leads to a beautiful screened in porch with ceiling fan. The back yard is amazing! This home comes with an electric dog fence (collar included if needed). The Living Room has Built-ins with an area for your TV! Numerous updates and fresh paint throughout. All the bedrooms are on the 2nd level with generous sized closets in each. A HUGE Master Bedroom with a vaulted ceiling, updated Master Bath and large walk-in closet. The Master Bathroom features a whirlpool tub and large tiled shower with a glass block window. The lower level consists of a 5th non-conforming Bedroom, full Bathroom and Recreation Room Area- all in tile. So much to see and fall in love with! Don't miss this one!!!

Pet Policy: Up to 2 small pets possible upon approval.

For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

$49 Lease Preparation Fee and $2/monthly Rent Processing Fee will apply.

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,395, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,395, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14303 South Summit Court have any available units?
14303 South Summit Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does 14303 South Summit Court have?
Some of 14303 South Summit Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14303 South Summit Court currently offering any rent specials?
14303 South Summit Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14303 South Summit Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 14303 South Summit Court is pet friendly.
Does 14303 South Summit Court offer parking?
No, 14303 South Summit Court does not offer parking.
Does 14303 South Summit Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14303 South Summit Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14303 South Summit Court have a pool?
Yes, 14303 South Summit Court has a pool.
Does 14303 South Summit Court have accessible units?
No, 14303 South Summit Court does not have accessible units.
Does 14303 South Summit Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 14303 South Summit Court does not have units with dishwashers.

