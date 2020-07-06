14303 South Summit Court

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse pool

Check out this gorgeous Two Story home In The Blue Valley School District (Olathe)! This home boasts a spacious open floor plan on the main level. Formal Dining Room or Office opens to the Kitchen with all Stainless Steel appliances. Eat in area in the Kitchen as well. The Kitchen leads to a beautiful screened in porch with ceiling fan. The back yard is amazing! This home comes with an electric dog fence (collar included if needed). The Living Room has Built-ins with an area for your TV! Numerous updates and fresh paint throughout. All the bedrooms are on the 2nd level with generous sized closets in each. A HUGE Master Bedroom with a vaulted ceiling, updated Master Bath and large walk-in closet. The Master Bathroom features a whirlpool tub and large tiled shower with a glass block window. The lower level consists of a 5th non-conforming Bedroom, full Bathroom and Recreation Room Area- all in tile. So much to see and fall in love with! Don't miss this one!!!



Pet Policy: Up to 2 small pets possible upon approval.



For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy



$49 Lease Preparation Fee and $2/monthly Rent Processing Fee will apply.



Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications



To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,395, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $2,395, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.