1419 E Sheridan Street

Olathe Duplex - Very nice 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath duplex for rent in Olathe. Just minutes from I-35 and located between Santa Fe and 151st St. All new carpet, flooring and paint throughout. Over 1700 sq feet of living space that includes 2 living areas. Large fenced back yard, 2 car garage with openers and all kitchen appliances included. Home is available for rent October 30th Rent is $1550/mo with a $1550 security deposit. Small dogs accepted with a $500 non-refundable pet fee and an additional $25/month in rent per dog. Sorry, we do not accept Section 8. NO APPLICATION FEE!



(RLNE4496490)