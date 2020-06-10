All apartments in Olathe
Find more places like 1419 E Sheridan Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Olathe, KS
/
1419 E Sheridan Street
Last updated December 4 2019 at 1:01 PM

1419 E Sheridan Street

1419 East Sheridan Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Olathe
See all
Havencroft
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1419 East Sheridan Street, Olathe, KS 66062
Havencroft

Amenities

dogs allowed
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Olathe Duplex - Very nice 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath duplex for rent in Olathe. Just minutes from I-35 and located between Santa Fe and 151st St. All new carpet, flooring and paint throughout. Over 1700 sq feet of living space that includes 2 living areas. Large fenced back yard, 2 car garage with openers and all kitchen appliances included. Home is available for rent October 30th Rent is $1550/mo with a $1550 security deposit. Small dogs accepted with a $500 non-refundable pet fee and an additional $25/month in rent per dog. Sorry, we do not accept Section 8. NO APPLICATION FEE!

(RLNE4496490)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1419 E Sheridan Street have any available units?
1419 E Sheridan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
Is 1419 E Sheridan Street currently offering any rent specials?
1419 E Sheridan Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1419 E Sheridan Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1419 E Sheridan Street is pet friendly.
Does 1419 E Sheridan Street offer parking?
Yes, 1419 E Sheridan Street does offer parking.
Does 1419 E Sheridan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1419 E Sheridan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1419 E Sheridan Street have a pool?
No, 1419 E Sheridan Street does not have a pool.
Does 1419 E Sheridan Street have accessible units?
No, 1419 E Sheridan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1419 E Sheridan Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1419 E Sheridan Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1419 E Sheridan Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1419 E Sheridan Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fieldstone Apartments
15528 W 133rd St
Olathe, KS 66062
Willow Crossing
2300 E Willow Dr
Olathe, KS 66062
Avignon
11820 S Greenwood St
Olathe, KS 66062
Deerfield
561 North Mur-Len Road
Olathe, KS 66062
Stonepost Lakeside
13810 Pflumm Road
Olathe, KS 66062
Greenwood Reserve
13825 College Blvd
Olathe, KS 66215
Satori Olathe
12100 S Pflumm Road
Olathe, KS 66062
Sheridan Crossing
600 South Harrison Street #77
Olathe, KS 66061

Similar Pages

Olathe 1 BedroomsOlathe 2 Bedrooms
Olathe Apartments with ParkingOlathe Dog Friendly Apartments
Olathe Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSTopeka, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MO
Grandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Havencroft

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityUniversity of Kansas
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City