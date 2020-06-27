All apartments in Olathe
126 South Julia Street
Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:34 PM

126 South Julia Street

126 South Julia Street · No Longer Available
Location

126 South Julia Street, Olathe, KS 66061
Frisco Lakes

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Adding a fence to divide the yard!! If you looked at this property, come look again. Reduced Price.
MOVE IN SPECIAL!! $250 off October Rent with September 1st or SOONER move IN!!!
Schedule here:
https://renter.rently.com/properties/914198?source=marketing
Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. Visit www.adastrarealty.com

This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom duplex has such great space. Modern unit has a contemporary flair! Master bedroom is huge and has a great master bath with a walk in closet. ALL NEW CARPETING & PAD, Newer paint, attached garage & fenced yard! Attached 1 car garage with opener has plenty of room for extra storage. This unit does not have a basement.

We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,295, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,295, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 126 South Julia Street have any available units?
126 South Julia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does 126 South Julia Street have?
Some of 126 South Julia Street's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 126 South Julia Street currently offering any rent specials?
126 South Julia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 126 South Julia Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 126 South Julia Street is pet friendly.
Does 126 South Julia Street offer parking?
Yes, 126 South Julia Street offers parking.
Does 126 South Julia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 126 South Julia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 126 South Julia Street have a pool?
No, 126 South Julia Street does not have a pool.
Does 126 South Julia Street have accessible units?
No, 126 South Julia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 126 South Julia Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 126 South Julia Street does not have units with dishwashers.
