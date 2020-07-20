All apartments in Olathe
Last updated August 24 2019 at 11:24 AM

12532 S. Logan Street

12532 S Logan St · No Longer Available
Location

12532 S Logan St, Olathe, KS 66061

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
pet friendly
12532 S. Logan Street Available 09/09/19 {12532} Immaculate Split-Level Home + Fenced Yard + Olathe NW Schools! - Single-Family Home in Quiet Cul-de-sac!! Living room offers new carpet, vaulted ceilings, and corner fireplace. Spacious kitchen with breakfast bar & updated hardware. Gleaming hardwoods in kitchen, dining & hallway. 2" blinds & thermal windows throughout. Huge master bath with ceramic tile, whirlpool tub, double vanity & huge walk-in closet. Finished walkout basement with large family room,4th bedroom & half bath! Large fenced backyard with deck & patio. Great schools!

Olathe Northwest High School
Prairie Trail Middle School
Ravenwood Elementary

K-7 to Harold(127th). East on Harold to Clinton St. North on Clinton to 125th St. East on 125th to Logan. South on Logan to home on right.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5009322)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12532 S. Logan Street have any available units?
12532 S. Logan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does 12532 S. Logan Street have?
Some of 12532 S. Logan Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12532 S. Logan Street currently offering any rent specials?
12532 S. Logan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12532 S. Logan Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 12532 S. Logan Street is pet friendly.
Does 12532 S. Logan Street offer parking?
No, 12532 S. Logan Street does not offer parking.
Does 12532 S. Logan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12532 S. Logan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12532 S. Logan Street have a pool?
Yes, 12532 S. Logan Street has a pool.
Does 12532 S. Logan Street have accessible units?
No, 12532 S. Logan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12532 S. Logan Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 12532 S. Logan Street does not have units with dishwashers.
