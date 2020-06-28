All apartments in Olathe
Find more places like 1221 North Mart-way Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Olathe, KS
/
1221 North Mart-way Drive
Last updated September 6 2019 at 10:15 PM

1221 North Mart-way Drive

1221 N Martway Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Olathe
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1221 N Martway Dr, Olathe, KS 66061
North Ridge

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious & Desirable Olathe Townhome w/ lots of natural light! Lovely 3 BR, 2 Full Baths w/ laundry room & garage! Newer wood laminate on main floor! Vaulted ceiling in Living Room. Master w/ walk-in closet. Double vanity in Master Bath. Great location! Close to highways, shopping, & schools! Maintenance Provided living! Nothing to do but move in & call it home!Townhome located on end unit. Open floorplan, ready for immediate occupancy. Home will be final cleaned prior to tenant moving in. 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage. The HOA takes care of snow removal and lawncare. Built in 2001 and recently updated.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1221 North Mart-way Drive have any available units?
1221 North Mart-way Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1221 North Mart-way Drive have?
Some of 1221 North Mart-way Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1221 North Mart-way Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1221 North Mart-way Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1221 North Mart-way Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1221 North Mart-way Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1221 North Mart-way Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1221 North Mart-way Drive offers parking.
Does 1221 North Mart-way Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1221 North Mart-way Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1221 North Mart-way Drive have a pool?
No, 1221 North Mart-way Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1221 North Mart-way Drive have accessible units?
No, 1221 North Mart-way Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1221 North Mart-way Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1221 North Mart-way Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Horizon Pointe
400 W Elm St
Olathe, KS 66061
Bristol Pointe
533 North Somerset Terrace
Olathe, KS 66062
Deerfield
561 North Mur-Len Road
Olathe, KS 66062
Stonepost Lakeside
13810 Pflumm Road
Olathe, KS 66062
Wingfield Club
15901 W 127th St
Olathe, KS 66062
Millcreek Woods
1711 North Ridgeview Road
Olathe, KS 66061
The Lennox of Olathe
1890 N Lennox Dr
Olathe, KS 66061
Sheridan Crossing
600 South Harrison Street #77
Olathe, KS 66061

Similar Pages

Olathe 1 BedroomsOlathe 2 Bedrooms
Olathe Apartments with ParkingOlathe Dog Friendly Apartments
Olathe Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSTopeka, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MO
Grandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Havencroft

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityUniversity of Kansas
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City