1221 North Mart-way Drive

Unit Amenities walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious & Desirable Olathe Townhome w/ lots of natural light! Lovely 3 BR, 2 Full Baths w/ laundry room & garage! Newer wood laminate on main floor! Vaulted ceiling in Living Room. Master w/ walk-in closet. Double vanity in Master Bath. Great location! Close to highways, shopping, & schools! Maintenance Provided living! Nothing to do but move in & call it home!Townhome located on end unit. Open floorplan, ready for immediate occupancy. Home will be final cleaned prior to tenant moving in. 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 car garage. The HOA takes care of snow removal and lawncare. Built in 2001 and recently updated.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,200, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.