Last updated January 31 2020 at 8:43 PM

1220 North Annie Street

1220 North Annie Street · No Longer Available
Location

1220 North Annie Street, Olathe, KS 66061

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Apply for your dream home today and get your application fees credited back with a signed lease. Hurry, this special offer won't last long! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1220 North Annie Street have any available units?
1220 North Annie Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
Is 1220 North Annie Street currently offering any rent specials?
1220 North Annie Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1220 North Annie Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1220 North Annie Street is pet friendly.
Does 1220 North Annie Street offer parking?
No, 1220 North Annie Street does not offer parking.
Does 1220 North Annie Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1220 North Annie Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1220 North Annie Street have a pool?
No, 1220 North Annie Street does not have a pool.
Does 1220 North Annie Street have accessible units?
No, 1220 North Annie Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1220 North Annie Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1220 North Annie Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1220 North Annie Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1220 North Annie Street does not have units with air conditioning.

