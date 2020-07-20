All apartments in Olathe
120 South Julia Street
Last updated June 5 2019 at 12:06 PM

120 South Julia Street

120 South Julia Street · No Longer Available
Location

120 South Julia Street, Olathe, KS 66061
Frisco Lakes

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Thank you for your interest in our rental home. Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment. www.adastrarealty.com

This is a 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom duplex with a potential 4th non-conforming bedroom. This unit has a great sized unfinished basement! New carpet and padding, newer paint. Attached 1 car garage with opener. Huge un-fenced back yard.

We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,300, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

