---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/806ac5c09b ---- *READY FOR MOVE IN - SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY! *Move In Special – One Month of Free Rent with approved application, paid security deposit and signed 12-month lease BY September 30th. Applies to 1072 N Sumac St only. Free month of rent will be credited to 2nd full month of rent. *Fremont II Floor Plan *Persimmon Hill residents enjoy access to the outdoor community swimming pool! This gorgeous single-family home is located in the Persimmon Hill community off of W 127th St and N Persimmon Dr. The Fremont II is a ranch plan that includes a covered deck. The ceiling in the spacious great room is vaulted, and the open kitchen has a very large walk-in pantry. The mud room, with a boot bench, can be accessed either through the front entry or the garage. All three bedrooms have walk-in closets, and the laundry room is just outside the master bedroom. *Please be aware that pets are not permitted at 1072 N Sumac St. For more information, please contact our Leasing team directly.