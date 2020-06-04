All apartments in Olathe
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

1072 N Sumac St

1072 North Sumac Street · No Longer Available
Location

1072 North Sumac Street, Olathe, KS 66061
Persimmon

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/806ac5c09b ---- *READY FOR MOVE IN - SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY! *Move In Special &ndash; One Month of Free Rent with approved application, paid security deposit and signed 12-month lease BY September 30th. Applies to 1072 N Sumac St only. Free month of rent will be credited to 2nd full month of rent. *Fremont II Floor Plan *Persimmon Hill residents enjoy access to the outdoor community swimming pool! This gorgeous single-family home is located in the Persimmon Hill community off of W 127th St and N Persimmon Dr. The Fremont II is a ranch plan that includes a covered deck. The ceiling in the spacious great room is vaulted, and the open kitchen has a very large walk-in pantry. The mud room, with a boot bench, can be accessed either through the front entry or the garage. All three bedrooms have walk-in closets, and the laundry room is just outside the master bedroom. *Please be aware that pets are not permitted at 1072 N Sumac St. For more information, please contact our Leasing team directly.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1072 N Sumac St have any available units?
1072 N Sumac St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
What amenities does 1072 N Sumac St have?
Some of 1072 N Sumac St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1072 N Sumac St currently offering any rent specials?
1072 N Sumac St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1072 N Sumac St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1072 N Sumac St is pet friendly.
Does 1072 N Sumac St offer parking?
Yes, 1072 N Sumac St offers parking.
Does 1072 N Sumac St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1072 N Sumac St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1072 N Sumac St have a pool?
Yes, 1072 N Sumac St has a pool.
Does 1072 N Sumac St have accessible units?
No, 1072 N Sumac St does not have accessible units.
Does 1072 N Sumac St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1072 N Sumac St does not have units with dishwashers.

