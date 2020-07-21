All apartments in Olathe
Find more places like 102 South Janell Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Olathe, KS
/
102 South Janell Drive
Last updated July 16 2019 at 10:13 PM

102 South Janell Drive

102 South Janell Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Olathe
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

102 South Janell Drive, Olathe, KS 66061

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now waiving application fees! Use the promo code DREAMHOME when applying! We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. To apply for this amazing home or view more listings, please visit www.msrenewal.com.Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 102 South Janell Drive have any available units?
102 South Janell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Olathe, KS.
How much is rent in Olathe, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Olathe Rent Report.
Is 102 South Janell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
102 South Janell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 102 South Janell Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 102 South Janell Drive is pet friendly.
Does 102 South Janell Drive offer parking?
No, 102 South Janell Drive does not offer parking.
Does 102 South Janell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 102 South Janell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 102 South Janell Drive have a pool?
No, 102 South Janell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 102 South Janell Drive have accessible units?
No, 102 South Janell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 102 South Janell Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 102 South Janell Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 102 South Janell Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 102 South Janell Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fieldstone Apartments
15528 W 133rd St
Olathe, KS 66062
Bristol Pointe
533 North Somerset Terrace
Olathe, KS 66062
Deerfield
561 North Mur-Len Road
Olathe, KS 66062
Stonepost Lakeside
13810 Pflumm Road
Olathe, KS 66062
Greenwood Reserve
13825 College Blvd
Olathe, KS 66215
Millcreek Woods
1711 North Ridgeview Road
Olathe, KS 66061
The Lennox of Olathe
1890 N Lennox Dr
Olathe, KS 66061
Saddlewood Apartments
18851 West 153rd Court
Olathe, KS 66062

Similar Pages

Olathe 1 Bedroom ApartmentsOlathe 2 Bedroom Apartments
Olathe Apartments with ParkingOlathe Dog Friendly Apartments
Olathe Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSKansas City, KSTopeka, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSRaytown, MO
Gladstone, MOLeavenworth, KSLiberty, MOGrandview, MOBelton, MORaymore, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Havencroft

Apartments Near Colleges

MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityUniversity of Kansas
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City