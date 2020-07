Amenities

in unit laundry google fiber patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pool 24hr gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill business center dog park google fiber guest parking hot tub internet access package receiving

Situated in a picturesque setting in Lenexa, KS, secluded by lush landscaping and a peaceful pond with fountains. The Crossings Apartments offers resort-style apartment living all year round in the heart of Johnson County. Meet your neighobors at the NEW clubhouse center, relax by the sparkling pool with soothing waterfall, or workout at the newly renovated on-site fitness center. Here, you will enjoy personal touches such as package delivery, free movie passes and so much more. Our professional on-site management will provide you with five-star service allowing you to live a worry-free lifestyle.