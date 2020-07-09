9718 Prairie Creek Road

Amenities

Immaculately maintained 2 story home featuring an open floor plan and gleaming hardwood floors. Formal living and formal dining room. Kitchen has granite countertops, custom center island with seating, built in pantry and desk. Spacious master suite boasts coffered ceiling, double vanities, separate shower and tub and large walk-in closet. Main level laundry room! Sit and relax outside on the patio in the beautiful back yard. Walking distance to pool and elementary school!



