Last updated March 25 2019 at 7:18 PM

9718 Prairie Creek Road

9718 Prairie Creek Road · No Longer Available
Location

9718 Prairie Creek Road, Lenexa, KS 66220
Manchester Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Immaculately maintained 2 story home featuring an open floor plan and gleaming hardwood floors. Formal living and formal dining room. Kitchen has granite countertops, custom center island with seating, built in pantry and desk. Spacious master suite boasts coffered ceiling, double vanities, separate shower and tub and large walk-in closet. Main level laundry room! Sit and relax outside on the patio in the beautiful back yard. Walking distance to pool and elementary school!

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9718 Prairie Creek Road have any available units?
9718 Prairie Creek Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lenexa, KS.
What amenities does 9718 Prairie Creek Road have?
Some of 9718 Prairie Creek Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9718 Prairie Creek Road currently offering any rent specials?
9718 Prairie Creek Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9718 Prairie Creek Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 9718 Prairie Creek Road is pet friendly.
Does 9718 Prairie Creek Road offer parking?
No, 9718 Prairie Creek Road does not offer parking.
Does 9718 Prairie Creek Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9718 Prairie Creek Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9718 Prairie Creek Road have a pool?
Yes, 9718 Prairie Creek Road has a pool.
Does 9718 Prairie Creek Road have accessible units?
No, 9718 Prairie Creek Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9718 Prairie Creek Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 9718 Prairie Creek Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9718 Prairie Creek Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 9718 Prairie Creek Road does not have units with air conditioning.

