11629 Tomahawk Creek Parkway Unit A

{11629} Prime Leawood Location + 2 Reserved Parking Spaces + One Level Living! - Clean & well-maintained ranch style condo with the Ideal Leawood location! This property is within walking distance to the beautiful Tomahawk Creek Park Trails & Town Center Shops/Restaurants. Updated condo with dark hardwood floors, trendy interior paint colors & spacious master suite. BONUS - This home comes with an attached garage + reserved carport! Wonderful opportunity to live maintenance free in Leawood at an affordable price! The Community offers an abundance of amenities including, swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center, tennis court, basketball court & clubhouse. Blue Valley Schools! Washer,
Water, trash, snow removal & lawn maintenance are also included.
Blue Valley Schools
Blue Valley North
Leawood Middle
Leawood Elementary
Living Rm: 16 X 15
Dining Rm: 9X9
MBR: 14X11
BR2: 13 X 12
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5838801)