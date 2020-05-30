All apartments in Leawood
11629 Tomahawk Creek Parkway Unit A

11629 Tomahawk Creek Parkway · (913) 266-5608
Location

11629 Tomahawk Creek Parkway, Leawood, KS 66211

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11629 Tomahawk Creek Parkway Unit A · Avail. now

$1,450

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1156 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
24hr gym
pool
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
basketball court
carport
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
{11629} Prime Leawood Location + 2 Reserved Parking Spaces + One Level Living! - Clean & well-maintained ranch style condo with the Ideal Leawood location! This property is within walking distance to the beautiful Tomahawk Creek Park Trails & Town Center Shops/Restaurants. Updated condo with dark hardwood floors, trendy interior paint colors & spacious master suite. BONUS - This home comes with an attached garage + reserved carport! Wonderful opportunity to live maintenance free in Leawood at an affordable price! The Community offers an abundance of amenities including, swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center, tennis court, basketball court & clubhouse. Blue Valley Schools! Washer,
Water, trash, snow removal & lawn maintenance are also included.

Blue Valley Schools
Blue Valley North
Leawood Middle
Leawood Elementary

Living Rm: 16 X 15
Dining Rm: 9X9
MBR: 14X11
BR2: 13 X 12

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5838801)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

