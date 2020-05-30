11629 Tomahawk Creek Parkway Unit A

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly basketball court carport clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool garage tennis court

{11629} Prime Leawood Location + 2 Reserved Parking Spaces + One Level Living! - Clean & well-maintained ranch style condo with the Ideal Leawood location! This property is within walking distance to the beautiful Tomahawk Creek Park Trails & Town Center Shops/Restaurants. Updated condo with dark hardwood floors, trendy interior paint colors & spacious master suite. BONUS - This home comes with an attached garage + reserved carport! Wonderful opportunity to live maintenance free in Leawood at an affordable price! The Community offers an abundance of amenities including, swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center, tennis court, basketball court & clubhouse. Blue Valley Schools! Washer,

Water, trash, snow removal & lawn maintenance are also included.



Blue Valley Schools

Blue Valley North

Leawood Middle

Leawood Elementary



Living Rm: 16 X 15

Dining Rm: 9X9

MBR: 14X11

BR2: 13 X 12



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5838801)