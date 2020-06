Amenities

dishwasher parking walk in closets microwave range refrigerator

FOR RENT. 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 2 story home in great neighborhood only a few blocks from Sunflower and Southwest schools. 2 living areas, fully equipped, eat in kitchen with walk in pantry. Freshly painted interior, all new floor coverings. Master bedroom with walk in closet and bath on first level. 3 bedrooms and laundry on second level. Fenced back yard. No Pets. Applications available. Security deposit (one month's rent amount). Available to show June 1, 2020