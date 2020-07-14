Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from City View at St. Margaret's.
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
bathtub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
internet access
City View at St. Margaret's is a beautiful modern building featuring 111 residencies in 1, 2 and 3 bedroom configurations with contemporary interiors. St. Margaret's has two stunning rooftop gardens, revealing an incredible view of the downtown Kansas City and Missouri landscape.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet non-refundable
limit: 2
restrictions: Max weight of pets: 25 lbs. Aggressive breeds are prohibited.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does City View at St. Margaret's have any available units?
City View at St. Margaret's has 6 units available starting at $546 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.