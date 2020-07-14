All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like City View at St. Margaret's.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, KS
/
City View at St. Margaret's
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:15 AM

City View at St. Margaret's

759 Vermont Ave · (913) 954-4668
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Riverview
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

759 Vermont Ave, Kansas City, KS 66101
Riverview

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-208 · Avail. now

$546

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Unit 1-104 · Avail. now

$546

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Unit 1-218 · Avail. now

$685

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-313 · Avail. now

$900

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 991 sqft

Unit 1-508 · Avail. now

$970

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 991 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1-014 · Avail. now

$1,100

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1253 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from City View at St. Margaret's.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
bathtub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
internet access
City View at St. Margaret's is a beautiful modern building featuring 111 residencies in 1, 2 and 3 bedroom configurations with contemporary interiors. St. Margaret's has two stunning rooftop gardens, revealing an incredible view of the downtown Kansas City and Missouri landscape.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet non-refundable
limit: 2
restrictions: Max weight of pets: 25 lbs. Aggressive breeds are prohibited.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does City View at St. Margaret's have any available units?
City View at St. Margaret's has 6 units available starting at $546 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does City View at St. Margaret's have?
Some of City View at St. Margaret's's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is City View at St. Margaret's currently offering any rent specials?
City View at St. Margaret's is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is City View at St. Margaret's pet-friendly?
Yes, City View at St. Margaret's is pet friendly.
Does City View at St. Margaret's offer parking?
Yes, City View at St. Margaret's offers parking.
Does City View at St. Margaret's have units with washers and dryers?
No, City View at St. Margaret's does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does City View at St. Margaret's have a pool?
No, City View at St. Margaret's does not have a pool.
Does City View at St. Margaret's have accessible units?
No, City View at St. Margaret's does not have accessible units.
Does City View at St. Margaret's have units with dishwashers?
Yes, City View at St. Margaret's has units with dishwashers.
Interested in City View at St. Margaret's?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Royal Ridge Apartments
7350 State Ave
Kansas City, KS 66112
Johnson Med Center
3808 Booth St
Kansas City, KS 66103
Horace Mann Lofts
824 State Avenue
Kansas City, KS 66101
University Plaza
4148 Booth Pl
Kansas City, KS 66103
Malvern Hill
3942 Adams Street #1
Kansas City, KS 66103
Woodview
3124 Woodview Ridge Dr
Kansas City, KS 66103
Prairie View
11200 Delaware Pkwy
Kansas City, KS 66109
Village West
11100 Delaware Pkwy
Kansas City, KS 66109

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Apartments with ParkingKansas City Dog Friendly Apartments
Kansas City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSTopeka, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MO
Independence, MOShawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MO
Grandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Rosedale

Apartments Near Colleges

Kansas City Kansas Community CollegeUniversity of Kansas
MidAmerica Nazarene UniversityAvila University
Metropolitan Community College-Kansas City
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity