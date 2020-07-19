All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 28 2019 at 9:53 PM

9919 Webster Circle

9919 Webster Circle · No Longer Available
Location

9919 Webster Circle, Kansas City, KS 66109
I-435 West Kansas City

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME! We are pet friendly but we DO have some breed restrictions. Please call for details. This home has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. The living room has vaulted ceilings and a fireplace that's perfect for the cold winter months. The master bedroom is spacious with an attached bathroom. The basement area is finished with a bonus room, bedroom and full bathroom! Off of the dining room's sliding glass door, there is a wooden deck that overlooks a large fenced in yard and the home has a 2 car garage around front with a storm shelter . This updated home will not be available for long! Schedule your tour today!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9919 Webster Circle have any available units?
9919 Webster Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, KS.
How much is rent in Kansas City, KS?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 9919 Webster Circle have?
Some of 9919 Webster Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9919 Webster Circle currently offering any rent specials?
9919 Webster Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9919 Webster Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 9919 Webster Circle is pet friendly.
Does 9919 Webster Circle offer parking?
Yes, 9919 Webster Circle offers parking.
Does 9919 Webster Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9919 Webster Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9919 Webster Circle have a pool?
No, 9919 Webster Circle does not have a pool.
Does 9919 Webster Circle have accessible units?
No, 9919 Webster Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 9919 Webster Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 9919 Webster Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
